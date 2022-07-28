/>
The 11 best student discounts: Save big on Apple, Adobe, and GoPro this school year

Your student ID and email are for more than just scanning into buildings and annoying emails all night and day - it can save you big money at places like Apple, Nike, Verizon, and more. Here are some of the best deals with an active ".edu" email.
Written by Josh Slate on
As a college student myself, I know how important saving money can be. It took me way too long to find all the great deals retailers and subscription services providers for students. From cell phone plans to the newest clothes, your student email can be extremely beneficial upon verification. Here are the top deals ZDNet discovered for students for this back-to-school season.

Retailers offering big savings for students

Apple

Save $100 and receive a $150 gift card
Marcin Nowak

The need for a good computer for school has never been more prominent. With many meetings and gatherings finding a home on Zoom, we are on our computers now more than ever. Students are able to purchase a MacBook Air for $100 off along with a $150 Apple gift card upon student verification. If you want to purchase a more advanced MacBook, the MacBook Pro is available at a discounted price, starting at $1,200

Apple doesn't stop with just the MacBooks; there are student discounts on iPads and iMacs so that productivity won't stall this school year. You can purchase an iPad Air or iPad Pro starting at $549 and $749, respectively. Additionally, both of those come with a $100 Apple gift card with valid student identification.

View now at Apple

GoPro

Get $210 off a GoPro HERO10 Black and 20% off
GoPro

Capturing content from various activities allows you to relive great memories, and you can do just that with a GoPro camera. With valid student credentials, you can secure a $210 discount on one of GoPro's newest cameras, the HERO10 Black.

Along with big savings on a camera, you can also get a coupon for 20%-off once every month with verified student credentials through UNiDAYS

View now at GoPro

Nike

Save 10% on qualifying items
Josh Redd

From shoes to shirts, Nike sells everything. Upon verification with SheerID, students will receive a single-use 10%-off coupon on most Nike items. Although the code is only valid on Nike.com and the Nike app, you can receive a new coupon every 30 days once you re-verify your student status.

View now at Nike

Vineyard Vines

Save 15% on everything
Forbes

Vineyard Vines is an extremely popular brand at many college campuses around the US. But, not many college students know about their 15%-off student discounts on everything in the store. Additionally, student can re-verify their status on SheerID to receive a new coupon every 30 days.

View now at Vineyard Vines

Adidas

Save 15% and get free shipping
Camilla Carvalho

With student verification on UNiDAYS, students can receive 15%-off on all orders on the Adidas website, as well as free shipping. Like many other stores, you can receive a new coupon code as long as you re-verify your status.

View now at Adidas

American Eagle

Save 20% in-store and online
American Eagle

American Eagle had done their deal different than other retailers, with their student discount being available in-store and online. Additionally, this 20% discount allows students to save more money at American Eagle than any of the other retailers included in this list.

View now at American Eagle

These are just a few of the many discounts students can get with valid student credentials at retailers. But, the deals don't stop there. Subscription services like Spotify, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Verizon offer discounts for college students as well. Here is a list of the six best subscription deals for students.

Student discounts on subscriptions

Amazon Prime Student

Save $70 per year and receive a free six-month trial
Christian Wiediger

Amazon Prime leads the way in terms of student discounts for a subscription service, with $70 of savings over one year. With an active Prime Student membership, you will receive access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Delivery, Prime Reading and Prime Exclusives. 

Along with an abundance of Amazon services being included in Prime Student, a six-month trial of LinkedIn Premium as well as free food delivery from GrubHub. Whether you are a consistent Amazon customer or not, Prime Student has so many perks it's hard to pass up this offer.

View now at Amazon

Spotify Premium Student with Hulu and SHOWTIME

Save $22 per month
Alexander Shatov

There aren't enough words to describe the feeling you get when you listen to your favorite songs and get an ad. Eliminate that feeling with Spotify Premium Student for just $4.99 per month.

Upon SheerID student verification, you will gain access to ad-free music as well as Hulu and SHOWTIME and save up to $22 per month.

View now at Spotify

Verizon

Save up to $25 on unlimited plans
Jose Matute

Phone plans can be expensive, but Verizon is one of the few service providers with a discount for college students. Upon their UNiDAYS student verification, users will receive a $10 discount on one-line plans and a $25 discount on two-line plans.

View now at Verizon

Squarespace

Save 50% on new annual website plan
Squarespace

College is all about reinventing yourself and preparing yourself for work. One of the best ways to showcase your skillset is through a website. As a creative myself, having a website has allowed me to show-off my work and use it in job interviews. With student verification through Student Beans, users will receive 50%-off their first full year of the service.

With a Squarespace website, you can fully customize your website using various templates, use built-in tools to grow your brand and link your social media accounts, as well as analyze your website with advanced statistics.

View now at Squarespace

Adobe Creative Cloud

Save 60% on all Creative Cloud apps
Emily Bernal

Much like creating a website, being able to creative graphics and be proficient in Adobe apps can go a long way when applying for jobs. With the student discount for Adobe Creative Cloud, you can gain access to all the apps Adobe offers for just $20 per month compared to the average of $55 per month. 

With an Adobe Creative Cloud subscription, you can also gain access to Premiere Rush, Lightroom for mobile, and Photoshop Express so that you can create content straight from your phone. 

View now at Adobe

Microsoft Office 365

Free access to Office 365

Ed Hardie

As a student, I know how important it is to have reliable apps to get work done in a timely manner. With eligible institutions, you can get free access to Office 365. This subscription includes Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Teams and more.

As college students, "ballin' on a budget" is exactly what we have to do en route to moving away from home post-graduation. But don't think that just because you're a student means you can't have a lot of great things. Most retailers, especially online shops, offer discounts for college students. If you're unsure, always check their website or ask google if that store offers college savings.

For the best deals this back-to-school season, visit our back-to-school collection which showcases the hottest deals as you prepare for another school year. 

