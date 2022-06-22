How to get a tech job with no experience

Getty Images

Whether you're fresh out of college or just want a career change, breaking into the tech field might feel intimidating. No matter your experience, finding a tech job may be easier than you think.

It's possible to work in tech even if you don't have a traditional education. You can create your own experience and seize opportunities to learn the skills you need.

This page will help guide you through how you can get a tech job with no experience.

Entry-level tech jobs you can start without traditional experience

Not all tech jobs require a four-year college degree. Many entry-level roles in tech could be a great fit for your current experience and skills.

Departments like sales, customer service, and recruitment may require no previous experience and make the transition to a new job easy.

Entry-level roles you may qualify for include:

Customer service manager

Technical consultant

Social media strategist

Software developer

Talent acquisition coordinator

Landing a tech job with no experience: Our tips on how to do it

Here are our best tips on certifications, LinkedIn, and networking to get you ready to apply for your dream tech role.

First, identify which direction you want to go in tech.

Start scouting positions you might be interested in on job search sites and narrow down what you think you would enjoy.

To find your best fit, identify your current skills and work experience and consider where they might transfer to a tech position.

Review job postings in roles and fields that interest you, and note the skill and education requirements they have in common. Make up for any you lack with online courses, coding bootcamps, or volunteer work.

Take online courses and earn certifications.

Once you know which direction you want to go, you can start learning skills like HTML, CSS, Photoshop, and Canva.

Getting a degree can take years, but some of the best tech certifications can be accomplished in only a few weeks. Certifications are credentials that demonstrate expertise in a particular technology or skill. Note that some advanced certifications require proof of experience. You may spend $150-$1,200 in testing fees per certification.

Alternatively, try taking online courses. Treehouse, Udemy, and Alison are three providers that offer online tech courses. If you're looking for free online tech courses with certificates, try sites like EdX, Free Code Camp, or OpenLearning.

SEE: eLearning platform Udemy's most popular courses — and great alternatives

Try a coding bootcamp.

If you're interested in becoming a software engineer or computer programmer, signing up for a coding bootcamp is an easy way to start learning. Python, JavaScript, and Ruby are beginner-friendly programming languages that will help you build a foundation.

Most bootcamps take 10-20 weeks to complete and cost between $1,300 and $30,000. The best coding bootcamps even offer job placement for graduates to make your transition as easy as possible.

Create projects on your own and build a portfolio.

Put yourself in the best position to land an entry-level role by creating a portfolio using a site such as GitHub. Make sure to include a brief mission statement that includes what types of projects you've completed and what you're currently learning.

Tailor your profile to your desired role and include contact information so it's easy to get in touch with you. If you need help getting started, use our handy guide to learn how to build a coding profile.

Rebrand your LinkedIn profile.

Updating your LinkedIn profile is an easy way to improve a resource you already have. It's important to stay on top of your account to position yourself as a good hire for recruiters.

Highlight skills and job duties commonly included in job listings that interest you. Be sure to update your profile to include any skills, courses, or projects you've recently completed to show you're staying on top of learning.

Do an internship.

Even a short-term tech internship can look great on a resume. However, this option may only be open to you if you're a current student or recent graduate.

An internship will help you learn industry norms and lingo and new skills. Today, many internships are paid, and some may even end in a job offer.

Completing an internship can make you feel more confident and potentially raise your initial salary offer.

Look for internships you qualify for on job search sites or reach out to your alma mater for assistance finding the perfect fit.

Take on freelance work.

Freelance work is a quick way to practice your skills while adding experience to your resume. Think about your existing technical skills and look for similar freelance work.

Use sites like UpWork, Freelancer.com, and Craigslist to find people hiring temporary workers. Practicing skills like technical writing, tech support, website maintenance, UX testing, and STEM tutoring will get you ready to confidently apply for tech roles.

Leverage your network.

Networking is a valuable skill that can unlock jobs you wouldn't find on an online job board.

Increase your network by creating a social media presence and interacting with people who work in tech.

Look up tech-centric events near you to start creating valuable professional relationships. The bigger your network, the more likely you are to secure a job in tech with no experience.

Sound intimidating? Check out our guide to help you learn how to network as an introvert.

Look for crossover positions.

An easy way to switch careers to tech is by looking for positions and companies that crossover with the experience you already have.

Sticking to a position similar to the one you're familiar with means you already have some industry knowledge and know the corporate lingo.

If you have this experience… Check out these tech companies Teaching Coursera, Udacity Medicine or healthcare Headspace Real Estate Zillow, Redfin Fashion or design Fitbit, Shopify Hospitality Hellofresh, Doordash Travel Airbnb, Trip Advisor

Identify transferable skills and put them in your application.

You might feel underqualified because you don't have coding skills, but remember that employers are also looking for soft skills. Your people (or "soft") skills and personality traits can set you apart.

Focus your resume on skills like communication, quickly processing information, and problem-solving. Give concrete examples of how you've used those skills and the impacts they've had.

Be sure to show hiring managers your personality and knowledge as you go through the hiring process.

Share your story in your cover letters when applying.

You'll be ready to start working on your cover letter when you've finished your resume. Your career history reveals a lot about your personality to hiring managers. Lay out your career and the steps you took to prepare for this role.

Explain why you're interested in changing fields and the advantages your unique background grants you.

Employers like seeing the person applying is motivated and will be a dedicated employee. Be vocal about your passion, and don't be shy when discussing any courses or certifications you completed before applying.

Commit to continued learning.

These tips may help you land an entry-level role and get your foot in the door at a tech company. Once you're hired, don't let the learning stop.

Increase your value as an employee by continuing to complete online courses and certifications. Adding to your resume can aid you when you seek a promotion, raise, or a new role.