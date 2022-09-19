How to get LinkedIn Premium for free

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Whether you just graduated or you're just on the hunt for a new job, we all know how frustrating the job search can be. Having just graduated recently, I remember it too vividly.
LinkedIn is a great tool when looking for a job because of its networking capabilities and job search feature. However, the free version sets limits on connecting with others, viewing who has looked at your profile, and seeing how you compare to others for a job application.
With LinkedIn Premium you have the ability to message and connect with anyone, taking networking to a new level.
With the premium version, you can also see who viewed your profile, which can help you understand who is interested in recruiting you. One of the best features is that it tells you how you fare against the other applicants for a job opening, comparing applicant skills and education levels against other candidates.
Lastly, with the subscription, you have access to LinkedIn Learning, an online learning platform similar to MasterClass. With LinkedIn Learning, you have access to over 5,000 video courses taught by industry experts.
There are four membership tiers: Career, Business, Sales Navigator Core, and Recruiter Lite. The career membership is the lowest-cost option at $39.99 a month while the most expensive plan, Recruiter Lite, is $139.99 a month. With these hefty prices, it's worth finding out how you can get LinkedIn Premium for free.
Amazon offers students a discounted subscription to its Prime services at $7.99 a month, which is half the price of the regular plan. With this subscription you get free two-day, one-day, or same-day delivery on all qualifying Amazon orders and access to Prime video, music, reading, and gaming. In addition to the Amazon deals you get discounts from other partners, including free Grubhub+ food delivery and most importantly, a six-month free LinkedIn Premium trial.
Once you get an Amazon Prime Student Account, my advice is to hold out to start the LinkedIn Premium trial until you're ready to start your job search so you can take full advantage of the trial.
If you have a LinkedIn account, you automatically qualify for a free trial of LinkedIn Premium. All you have to do is hit the "Get hired faster, try LinkedIn Premium for free" button on the left of your homepage. Everyone can take advantage of this feature since it is not limited to whether you are a student. If you have been thinking about taking the $39.99-a-month plunge, the trial is a good way to figure out if you want to invest.
Method 3: Military veteran access
If you are a current or former U.S. military service member, you get access to LinkedIn Premium for free for one year. LinkedIn offers this as a part of its commitment to helping veterans connect with available jobs across America. The only caveat is that to qualify, you cannot currently have a LinkedIn Premium account.
With LinkedIn Premium, you get access to InMail credits, which let you message anyone regardless of connection; more details on Who's Viewed Your Profile; access to over 17,900 expert-led LinkedIn Learning courses; and data on how you compare with others for a job listing.
LinkedIn Premium memberships have different tiers. Listed from least expensive to most expensive are Career, Business, Sales Navigator Core, and Recruiter Lite at $39.99, $44.99, $79.99, and $139.99 a month.
You can get temporary access to LinkedIn Premium for free through the methods included above. Unfortunately, at the moment there is no way to have a permanent free account.