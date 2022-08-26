'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
The time comes for all of us when it is time to pack up our desks and embark on something new in our careers. But before you can leave your current job, you need a new one first.
The job market is changing, and employees realize they need more from their jobs. Last fall, more than 4.5 million U.S. employees left their jobs as the lingering effects of the pandemic have shifted employees' thoughts on their professional lives. And in 2022, employees are still looking for new ways to carry out their skills in positions and companies that align with their values.
The easiest way to find a job these days is through job listings online. There is no shortage of job search sites and apps, but not all of them may be legitimate, and you can wind up hurting yourself instead of advancing in your career. To help, we compared websites and apps to find the most reliable and efficient job search apps and sites to find your dream job.
Specs: Key Feature: Wide selection of jobs | App Store rating: 4.8 | Google Play rating: 4.7 | Cost: Free
Indeed boasts some pretty impressive stats with 250 million people visiting its site each month. There are millions of jobs available in more than 60 countries and 28 languages, making it the top external source of hire in the country. Employers can post their choice of either free or paid job listings that you can then review. They then have the ability to contact you directly to discuss the role or your experience. When you post your resume, employers can find you in return, thus increasing your chances of finding that perfect job.
You can download Indeed's Job Search app for invaluable assistance, offering the ability to use your GPS for your job search. You can also search by your desired job title, a specific employer, or even the kind of hours you want, whether it is full-time or part-time. Contract and freelance opportunities are also available, along with internships. After you review the provided company information, you can attach a personal message to your application, further enhancing your chance of an interview. Be sure to sign up for daily alerts for added convenience.
Specs: Key Feature: Access to employer reviews and salary information from real employees | Apple Store rating: 4.8 | Google Play rating: 4.4 | Cost: Free
Glassdoor has long been known as the best job site and app for employer research. The site revolves around transparency, offering jobseekers and potential applicants the opportunity to get a sense of a company from the inside. Current and past employees can share information regarding work culture, diversity, and even salary information, so you know how best to negotiate your future pay.
You have the ability to automate your job search with the platform taking over all the heavy lifting, plus there is a note-taking feature so you can jot down your thoughts and coaching for your upcoming interview. Before you apply, use Glassdoor to get a sense of company culture so you know whether this potential new employer is really a good fit or not.
Specs: Key Feature: Networking with recruiters and employers | Apple Store rating: 4.2 | Google Play rating: 4.3 | Cost: Free for Basic; $29.99 to $97.99 per month for Limited
When you want to network, LinkedIn is the place to go. With tons of employers, it is also an excellent place to meet recruiters. You can set up a profile that works like a resume, but you can upload your own resume, too. LinkedIn allows you to grow your network while connecting with both employers and recruiters. It puts you in a position to receive future job invitations, too, if a job opens up later or you decide you're back on the job market. In the meantime, it is easy to connect with employees and managers, so you can get a good understanding of a company from the inside out. To help you get started, benefit from a free one-month trial to LinkedIn Premium.
Specs: Key Feature: Access to government jobs | Apple Store rating: 3.7 | Google Play rating: 2.0 | Cost: Free
When you want a government job, USA Jobs is the best job site and app to use. Over 17 million people use the service to view and apply for federal jobs for free. USA Jobs is the official website of the federal government, one that is used specifically to post federal job openings based on information provided by the United States Office of Personnel Management (OPM). Whether you use the site or the app, you can view open positions to see which ones might work for you.
You can search by keyword, job category, or even the title you want, such as Doctor or Engineer. You can also search by the department or organization you want, such as NASA or Treasury. When you are ready to apply, you can do so directly on the site by uploading your resume and submitting an application.
Specs: Key Feature: Recommend jobs based on matching technology and one-step application process | Apple Store rating: 4.8 | Google Play rating: 4.8 | Cost: $0 for jobseekers; $299+ for employers
ZipRecruiter is the top-rated hiring site in the U.S., with over 110 million people and more than 3.3 million businesses using the service for hiring. Four out of five employers who post a job ad typically receive a qualified candidate that same day. It attracts businesses both large and small to provide a diverse pool of positions across a variety of industries. There are more than 100 job boards to make the search easy with ZipRecruiter Job Search, and you can sign up for daily email alerts to show off new and popular jobs with a user-friendly mobile app.
Employees can search by location, job title, or a simple keyword to find the right position for them. ZipRecruiter will also recommend jobs based on its exclusive matching technology. Applying takes just a tap, and applications are delivered with an additional notification when it is viewed by the employer. The service is free for candidates to use with employers footing the bill for ads and hiring.
Indeed remains a mainstay among the best job search sites and apps, providing 250 million people each month an opportunity to apply for jobs in a wide number of countries and languages. That versatility makes it even easier to find the right job in the right place. Indeed also offers a ton of resources to help make you that much more attractive to potential employers.
To see how Indeed matches up against the best job search sites and apps, here is a bird's eye view of our picks.
Job Site
Cost
App Store rating
Google Play rating
Indeed
Free
4.8
4.7
Glassdoor
Free
4.8
4.4
$0 - $79.99/mo.
4.2
4.3
USA Jobs
Free
3.7
2.0
ZipRecruiter
$0 for jobseekers
$299+ for employers
4.8
4.8
To help you find the best job site and app, here are our expert recommendations to help.
Choose this job search site...
If you want...
Indeed
The best overall option
Glassdoor
To learn about a company from the inside out
To connect with recruiters and employers
USA Jobs
A job in the government
ZipRecruiter
To find employees for your business
To find the best job search sites and apps, we considered a number of factors, including these.
Features: Many of the best job apps and sites offer special tools and resources to simplify the hiring process and increase your chances of getting hired.
Customer reviews: We go directly to the users to find out about user experience and overall satisfaction.
Industries: We look for job search sites and apps that offer jobs across a wide number of industries and titles.
Experience: From industry veterans to those just starting out, we choose the best sites and apps that are appropriate for a variety of experience levels.
We also consider pricing if applicable, as well as any prices per listing that could affect employer postings.
A job website is considered both a database and a search engine that lists and openly shares jobs with its users. The best job search sites also have an app available to streamline and simplify the job search process.
Most of the best job search sites and apps are free to use, but some services like LinkedIn charge a monthly fee if you want access to special features. You may have to pay an additional fee if you want upgraded services, like help with your resume and job profile.
As someone who has used job search sites to great success, I highly recommend a job site and app to help you find the job you have been seeking. Many of these sites and apps also offer additional services, whether it is career coaching or resume writing. These can be an invaluable help when it comes time to apply.
During our search, we found many options that may also be worth your consideration. These are some of the job search sites and apps that almost made our list.
