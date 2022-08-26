/>
The 5 best job search sites: Time for your next gig

What is the best job search site? Indeed is ZDNET's top choice because of its fantastic features. We researched and compared job availability, as well as compatibility, price, and real customer reviews to determine our best picks and some honorable mentions.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

The time comes for all of us when it is time to pack up our desks and embark on something new in our careers. But before you can leave your current job, you need a new one first. 

The job market is changing, and employees realize they need more from their jobs. Last fall, more than 4.5 million U.S. employees left their jobs as the lingering effects of the pandemic have shifted employees' thoughts on their professional lives. And in 2022, employees are still looking for new ways to carry out their skills in positions and companies that align with their values. 

The easiest way to find a job these days is through job listings online. There is no shortage of job search sites and apps, but not all of them may be legitimate, and you can wind up hurting yourself instead of advancing in your career. To help, we compared websites and apps to find the most reliable and efficient job search apps and sites to find your dream job.

Indeed

Best job search site overall
Indeed
View now at IndeedView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

Glassdoor

Best job search site for employer research
Examples of the Glassdoor app on two smartphones and a tablet
View now at GlassdoorView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

LinkedIn

Best job search site for networking
Linkedin
View now at LinkedinView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

USA Jobs

Best job search site for government jobs
View now at USA Jobs

ZipRecruiter

Best job search site for employers
View now at ZiprecruiterView now at App StoreView now at Google Play

What is the best job search site and app?

Indeed remains a mainstay among the best job search sites and apps, providing 250 million people each month an opportunity to apply for jobs in a wide number of countries and languages. That versatility makes it even easier to find the right job in the right place. Indeed also offers a ton of resources to help make you that much more attractive to potential employers.

To see how Indeed matches up against the best job search sites and apps, here is a bird's eye view of our picks. 

Job Site

Cost

App Store rating

Google Play rating

Indeed

Free

4.8

4.7

Glassdoor

Free

4.8

4.4

LinkedIn

$0 - $79.99/mo.

4.2

4.3

USA Jobs

Free

3.7

2.0

ZipRecruiter

$0 for jobseekers

$299+ for employers

4.8

4.8

Which is the right job search site and app for you?

To help you find the best job site and app, here are our expert recommendations to help.

Choose this job search site...

If you want...

Indeed

The best overall option

Glassdoor

To learn about a company from the inside out 

LinkedIn

To connect with recruiters and employers

USA Jobs

A job in the government

ZipRecruiter

To find employees for your business

How did we choose these best job search sites and apps?

To find the best job search sites and apps, we considered a number of factors, including these.

  • Features: Many of the best job apps and sites offer special tools and resources to simplify the hiring process and increase your chances of getting hired.

  • Customer reviews: We go directly to the users to find out about user experience and overall satisfaction.

  • Industries: We look for job search sites and apps that offer jobs across a wide number of industries and titles.

  • Experience: From industry veterans to those just starting out, we choose the best sites and apps that are appropriate for a variety of experience levels.

We also consider pricing if applicable, as well as any prices per listing that could affect employer postings.

What is a job website?

A job website is considered both a database and a search engine that lists and openly shares jobs with its users. The best job search sites also have an app available to streamline and simplify the job search process.

How much does a job search site or app cost?

Most of the best job search sites and apps are free to use, but some services like LinkedIn charge a monthly fee if you want access to special features. You may have to pay an additional fee if you want upgraded services, like help with your resume and job profile. 

Are job search sites and apps worth it?

As someone who has used job search sites to great success, I highly recommend a job site and app to help you find the job you have been seeking. Many of these sites and apps also offer additional services, whether it is career coaching or resume writing. These can be an invaluable help when it comes time to apply.

Are there alternative job search sites and apps worth considering?

During our search, we found many options that may also be worth your consideration. These are some of the job search sites and apps that almost made our list.

Careerbuilder

 View now at Careerbuilder

FlexJobs

 View now at Flexjobs

Monster

 View now at Monster

For help applying, also consider our expert advice on how to get a job with no experience, how to submit a stand-out tech resume, and how to fill out the perfect job application!

