Electrical engineering salary guide: How much can you make?

Electrical engineers design and oversee the development of electrical equipment. They create new technologies and improve existing devices, adhering to client and end-user needs, building codes, and safety standards.

Advancements in technology have helped create a growing demand for electrical engineers. Much of the growth has occurred in the professional, scientific, and technical service fields. Electrical engineers also work in power generation, manufacturing, and research and development.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual electrical engineering salary was $100,830 in May 2020.

Here, we explore the electrical engineering salary potential and career landscape.

Electrical engineer jobs

Wondering what electrical engineers do? Subfields of electrical engineering include:

Electronics engineers working with electronics

Communications engineers working with communications systems and equipment

Digital and analog engineers working with signal processing in digital and analog systems

Power engineers working with power generation and use

Signal processing engineers working with information from signals

Control systems engineers working with controls for dynamic systems

Instrumentation engineers working with control and measurement instruments

Radio-frequency engineers working with radio waves and devices

Read on for details on popular electrical engineering jobs.

Electrical engineer

Minimum degree required: Bachelor's

Years of experience needed: None

Alternate job titles: Power engineer, circuits engineer, electrical design engineer

Important skills:

Interpersonal and communication

Computer and electronic

Organization and concentration

Mathematical abilities

Critical thinking and problem-solving

These professionals design and develop electrical equipment for commercial, scientific, and industrial purposes. They adhere to client needs and follow industry specifications, codes, and safety protocols. The median annual electrical engineering salary was $100,830 in May 2020.

Systems engineer

Minimum degree required: Bachelor's

Years of experience needed: None

Alternate job titles: Application engineer, infrastructure engineer, electrical systems engineer

Important skills:

Planning, organization, and integration

Interpersonal and communication

Leadership

Mathematical, problem-solving, and critical thinking skills

These interdisciplinary engineers design, develop, and manage multi-stage and multi-component systems. Systems engineers often work with computer, industrial, and complex electrical systems. The average base systems engineering salary is $81,406, per PayScale.

Electronics engineer

Minimum degree required: Bachelor's

Years of experience needed: None

Alternate job titles: Electronics design engineer, evaluation engineer, product engineer

Important skills:

Interpersonal and communication

Problem-solving and critical thinking

Systems analysis

Computer and development software

Mathematical and reasoning abilities

Electronics engineers create electronic components, equipment, and devices for industrial, commercial, and scientific systems and purposes. They prepare the manufacturing specifications, maintenance procedures, and product specification documents.

The median annual electronics engineer salary was $107,540 in May 2020.

Communications engineer

Minimum degree required: Bachelor's

Years of experience needed: None

Alternate job titles: Network engineer, signal processing engineer, audio engineer

Important skills:

Problem-solving and critical thinking

Interpersonal and communication

Mathematical and reasoning

Network and systems analysis

These engineers specialize in communications systems, including cloud computing, wireless systems, and data and video communications. They design and create the equipment and infrastructure that transmits and receives communications.

The average base salary for communications engineers is $79,183, per PayScale.

Engineering manager

Minimum degree required: Bachelor's

Years of experience needed: 5+

Alternate job titles: Chief engineer, engineering lead, director of engineering

Important skills:

Planning, organization, and implementation

Leadership, communication, and interpersonal

Problem-solving and critical thinking

Budgeting and operations knowledge

Mathematical and reasoning abilities

Engineering management covers the planning and coordination of engineering teams and projects. These professionals oversee engineering research, design, execution, and review. The median annual engineering management salary was $149,530 in May 2020.

Electrical engineer salaries

Many factors can impact an electrical engineering salary, including the in-person or online engineering program you complete, your level of experience, and your location.

According to PayScale, electrical engineers earn an average of $68,000 in entry-level jobs, $74,000 in early career, $86,000 in mid-career, $101,000 in late career, and $115,000 when experienced.

The BLS found the lowest 10% of electrical engineering salaries were below $64,870, while the highest 10% were above $159,520.

Petroleum engineers, computer hardware engineers, and aerospace engineers earn the most among engineering branches.

You can advance your career and increase your earning potential by pursuing one of the best tech certifications, interdisciplinary training (like a software engineering degree), or an electrical engineering master's degree.

Highest paying states for electrical engineers

The following table examines the highest-paying states for electrical engineers. A higher cost of living may offset the higher wages in these states.

Location Annual mean wage (2020) District of Columbia $126,840 California $124,390 New Jersey $120,140 Vermont $118,460 Washington $117,790

Conclusion

The electrical engineering field offers flexibility. You can choose among professional branches and specializations, each offering differing duties and salaries.

Continue your research into electrical engineering jobs by exploring the many industries where electrical engineers find employment.

Unless otherwise noted, salary and projected growth data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of March 8, 2022.