IRS launches Direct File in 12 states so you can file your taxes online for free

The Internal Revenue Service's Direct File supports smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Do you dread doing your own taxes and cringe when you see how much someone will charge to prepare them for you? You may be able to use an easier, more affordable option this year.

Starting this tax season, 12 states are piloting Direct File, a new service from the IRS. If you have a basic W-2 return and claim the standard deduction, you may be able to use Direct File to file your taxes for free.

Direct File is available in English and Spanish, and works with smartphones, tablets, and computers.

The tool provides a step-by-step guide to help you understand your taxes, the IRS says, and even has live online support from IRS staff from Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time. Support agents can't give tax advice, but they can help with technical issues, clarify tax terms, and explain forms that Direct File refers to.

Direct File is only available for federal taxes. If your state requires you to also file taxes, you'll need to do those separately. Thankfully, the IRS has partnered with some states to help you transfer your federal tax information to your state's online tax tool.

Direct File is currently available in:

Arizona

California

Florida

Massachusetts

Nevada

New Hampshire

New York

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

Wyoming

The IRS plans to add support for more states in the coming years. Approximately 33% of all federal filers in these states, the Treasury Department says, or 19 million people, will be able to take advantage of Direct File in 2024 for the 2023 tax year. The IRS is aiming for Direct File to get at least 100,000 users.

To take advantage of Direct File, visit https://directfile.irs.gov.

Direct File is just the beginning of the IRS' efforts to offer alternatives to tax prep services like TurboTax and H&R Block. The IRS is only starting in a handful of states for certain tax situations, but the goal is to learn from taxpayers who participate so the process can be expanded in the future.