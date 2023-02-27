'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
If you need a new pair of headphones for your daily commute or for listening to music and podcasts without having to deal with external noise, we have a sale for you.
Over at Amazon, Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphones are being sold with a massive 43% off, a discount we rarely see outside major shopping events. While you would normally expect to pay around $350 for these premium headphones, you can save $150 while the sale lasts, bringing the cost down to just under $200.
The Beats Studio3 headphones -- available in white, red, or black-red at the best discount -- are wireless and contain Apple's W1 chip for stable connectivity. You can use Bluetooth to link your headphones to either iOS or Android devices. While you're on the move, you can enable active noise-cancelling technology to block environmental noise and distractions. Furthermore, the over-ear headphones are lightweight, with on-device controls for controlling volume levels.
While an accompanying deal in Amazon's sale isn't as impressive, if you prefer Fit Pro earbuds, Amazon is giving customers a free $25 gift card at the time of purchase.
Alternatively, we've also found a budget-friendly discount for Anker Soundcore headphones. You can save 25%, or $20, on the Life Q30 hybrid ANC headphones. In total, you would pay just under $60.
At ZDNET we are constantly scouring the web to find the best deals we can on everything from monitors and TVs to office equipment and home gadgets. If you're interested in exploring some of the best discounts and deals on the internet, check out our feed.