Get a lifetime subscription to this secure password manager for $16
Logins are a fact of online life, whether we're on the internet for personal or business reasons. And while reputable sites encourage us to keep safe, dedicated passwords for each app, it has become nearly impossible to do so without a quality password manager.
The trick is finding one that's both safe and easy to navigate, and Sticky Password has emerged as an affordable option that can meet the needs of even the busiest user. Get it on sale for $16 through Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
With this app, you can keep separate, secure logins for each site or app you access, all kept safe behind a single password that's easy to remember. With this single manager, you can save time accessing emails, shopping sites, work platforms or anywhere you might keep secure information.
Sticky Password keeps more than just your passwords on hand, though. Once you have an account, you can automatically fill out online forms with your address, email and credit card info.
The app is a definite time-saver, but security is a primary concern. When you're accessing a new site, Sticky Password can generate and save complex passwords or create new ones on the fly if there's a breach.
Your data is protected behind state of the art encryption, and you can choose where and how to save your info: Locally or on the cloud. You can also set up a way for trusted family members or colleagues to access your data if you're not able to do so.
Lifetime subscribers to Sticky Password Premium get the additional protection of dark web monitoring, which will enable alerts whenever bad actors try to use your information to log in on unfamiliar sites or create new accounts.
From now through Dec. 3, a lifetime subscription to Sticky Password Premium is only $16.