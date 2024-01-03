'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get more secure and private online browsing with Windscribe VPN, now only $70
A reliable VPN service can deliver a wide range of positives to most users' digital lives. From opening up the possibilities of the websites you can visit and content you can stream to offering advanced protection from activity trackers and similar nefarious entities -- VPNs are an excellent one-stop solution.
To kick off the new year, one of the most reliable VPNs on the market is now on sale. Through Jan. 7, you can get a three-year subscription to Windscribe VPN for only $70.
Windscribe functions as a desktop application and browser extension so that you can access it more easily than your average VPN. From there, you can easily use Windscribe to unblock websites you want to visit, block advertisements and trackers who you don't want following you, and enjoy enhanced online security.
This VPN is touted for its dedication to maintaining users' anonymity, boasting an unshakeable no-logging policy, anonymous signups, and encryption with AES-256 cipher with SHA512 auth and a 4096-bit RSA key. In addition, users can also count on generally fast speeds and wide-ranging geographical accessibility as Windscribe works off servers in over 69 countries and 112 cities.
Windscribe subscribers can also benefit from the VPN's split-tunneling for flexible connectivity, R.O.B.E.R.T for blocking IPs and domains on all their devices, and even additional browser perks.
For anyone looking for a reliable and affordable VPN solution in the new year, Windscribe is an excellent feature-packed option.
Grab a three-year subscription to the Windscribe VPN Pro Plan for just $70 through Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon required.