Home & Office
Get two Dollar Flight Club subscriptions for just $60 through Christmas

Dollar Flight Club is an acclaimed flight-deal alert service that can help travelers save on trips around the world.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner
flightclub-stack-social

Get a Dollar Flight Club 2-Pack for $60 this holiday season. 

StackSocial

The holiday shopping season is flying by, and if you are struggling to find a time to get to the mall, fear not, you live in the digital age. There are tons of instantly downloadable and accessible gifts online that you can get and give without leaving the house or waiting anxiously for shipping. 

If you have anybody with wanderlust in your life (yourself included), then this is a great example of such a gift. Through Dec. 25, you can get a two-pack of Dollar Flight Club Premium lifetime subscriptions for just $60, or a two-pack of Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ lifetime subscriptions for just $140

Dollar Flight Club is a great outlet for those who work from home and in tech. Not only does it make getting out and having a vacation more affordable and accessible, but it sends alerts about deals and offers its value completely online. 

In addition to enabling users to set alerts for airports of their choice and sending them mistake fares and remarkably affordable ticket options, Dollar Flight Club also offers discounts from partner brands like Huckberry and Babbel, and the Premium Plus+ subscription features 20% discounts on Mobile Passport Plus. 

Dollar Flight Club is beloved by its users and critics alike. Get a two-pack of Dollar Flight Club Premium lifetime subscriptions for just $60 or a two-pack of Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ lifetime subscriptions for just $140. 

