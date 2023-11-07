'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Give the gift of powerful online security for only $130
Online privacy and security has long been a considerable worry. But an affordable, powerful internet security suite is not easy to find. Fortunately, a lifetime subscription to MonoDefense Security Suite is now available to new users with a price drop ahead of the holiday season, to $130 but only through Nov. 9.
This subscription offers lifetime access to the five most essential online security apps. VPN Unlimited allows you to encrypt and reroute traffic, which keeps you anonymous and protected and online. With more than 3000 high-speed servers in over 80 locations, you can remain protected all over the world.
Using Passwarden, you'll be able to store your most sensitive data within vaults that provide bullet-proof encryption. That includes things such as emails and contacts, in addition to passwords. The security dashboard is easy to use and you'll only have to remember the Master password instead of one for every account. There is a duress mode and two-factor authentication you will probably find useful, as well.
Authenticator will keep all of your accounts and services protected from third parties trying to gain unauthorized access, which increases the security of your most sensitive data overall. From banking to messaging, you will no longer have anything to worry about.
DNS Firewall will filter malicious traffic to prevent inappropriate content from ever reaching you. Websites that are known to send out malware such as phishing will be completely blocked.
You will have access to geographically restricted streaming services and other content through SmartDNS no matter where you happen to be because your real location is kept hidden. This program can actually be used without installing anything, and even streaming 4K Ultra HD should not cause lagging or delays.
You can use this subscription on up to five devices. So this holiday season, your entire family can enjoy a powerful VPN, antivirus, password manager, Dark Web monitoring, malware protection, two-factor authentication and so much more, all without slowing down your internet connections.
Get a lifetime subscription to MonoDefense Security Suite while it is available to new users for $130 until Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. PT.