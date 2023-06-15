Beyerdynamic launches its loudest speaker ever -- and it's made for hybrid workers

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Beyerdynamic just announced an addition to its space line for working professionals -- the Space Max. It's a compact, powerful microphone and speaker combo that's small and sleek enough to fit in anywhere, but loud enough for medium-to-large conference rooms.
The Space Max is built to make your work-from-home, hybrid, or in-office worklife a little easier. You can start phone calls and virtual or hybrid meetings quickly and easily from the device, take advantage of full audio capture with the 360 microphone for best speech intelligibility and freedom of movement, and enjoy premium, full audio during calls and after for media.
It can connect to your computer, tablet, or phone via a USB cable or Bluetooth, and can play your favorite music when you're done with calls. And if you're worried about compatibility and connectivity issues, fret not: the Space Max is officially certified to work with Zoom and is compatible with Microsoft Teams.
The technology packed into this little device can't be underestimated. It features a smart microphone that detects voice automatically and adjusts voice volume for harmonious conversations, suppressing undesired echo, feedback, and background noise. It can accommodate up to six participants at once in a room, or 12 if you add a second Space Max with a compatible cable.
Splasphroof protection keeps the device safe from coffee spills on the conference table, but what makes it stand out is the 25-hour battery life, which is perfect if you forget to charge it after a workday. The speaker also works as a powerbank to charge your phone if you need it.
The Space Max speaker has a built-in Kensington lock for theft protection, so you can feel confident leaving the device in your office with that errant coworker who stole your ketchup one time three years ago.