Can't decide which streaming services to cancel? Watchworthy will help you pick

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

The average US subscriber pays nearly $1,000 per year for streaming services. If that sounds like a lot, keep in mind that in the past few months, Netflix phased out its cheapest ad-free plan, Hulu raised its prices, and Disney+ jumped to $140 a year.

If you want to cut your streaming services budget, a new feature in the Watchworthy app may save you some money.

Since 2020, the free Watchworthy app has become known for its "worthy" scores that tell you if a movie or TV show fits your style. After entering some general info about the types of shows you like and the specific shows you have already enjoyed, the app suggests other content and tells you how much each recommendation lines up with your interests.

Now, you'll be able to tell how worthy the streaming services themselves are, given your specific needs.

The "Worthy Services" feature analyzes and compares the content you enjoy to the content library of popular streaming services. You'll see how many shows from your watchlist are available on each service, and you'll get a percentage score as to how "worthy" each one is. You'll also see your subscription status for each one, just in case you're signed up for something you've forgotten about. This should give you a much better idea of which services you can cut to save money each month.

The feature works with all paid services, including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple+, and Max. Watchworthy says the company will regularly update the libraries for each service.

If you already use Watchworthy, you won't have to do anything extra to see which services you actually need. If you're a new user, you'll have to spend a few minutes scrolling through titles, either liking or disliking shows you've seen or choosing whether you're interested in those you haven't. To try it yourself, download the Watchworthy app.