Pool parties are officially out and not only are pumpkin spice lattes in, but so are those fall bonfires and last-minute camping trips. To keep the party vibes going, invest in a speaker – and save some cash. The JBL Go 3 portable speaker is currently 40% off, and will cost you only $29 to add it to your next trip.
The JBL line is one of the most popular portable speaker lines, and with good reason. This particular speaker comes with the same rich, bold sound that JBL Pro Sound fans have come to love about their portable speaker devices and can go up to 20kHz in frequency response.
It comes with up to five hours' playtime on a single charge, making it perfect for the impromptu party or even clipping to your bike for that outdoor workout. The design is small enough to place in your backpack for traveling, and it's IP67 waterproof and dustproof so you can take it anywhere.
You can choose from a few different colors (some of the eight colors aren't on sale), giving you the option to customize your look, too. And with over 18,000 ratings on Amazon with an average rating of 4.8, you are guaranteed to get a great speaker.
Because it's part of a Halloween sale, we don't know how long this deal will last. You can pick it up at the JBL website, or, if you prefer to go with the free two-day shipping ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale, you can get it at Amazon for the same price.