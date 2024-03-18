'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Subscribe to Max for 40% off right now
As March Madness kicks off, streaming service Max (formerly HBO Max) is offering a great deal for both new and existing subscribers: 40% off your yearly subscription, if you pay up front for the year.
Max with Ads usually costs $100 per year, but with this discount, you'll only pay $70. The basic ad-free plan is discounted to $105 (reg. $150) if you prepay, and the Ultimate with 4K plan is $140 (reg. $200). All plans include the B/R sports add-on, which will let you watch March Madness games on TNT, TBS, and truTV (including the Final Four and Championship games).
You can take advantage of this deal whether you're a new, existing, or returning Max subscriber.
Along with live sports, Max is home to HBO's library of content, as well as DC, HGTV, Discovery, TLC, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Food Network, and more.
This deal expires on April 9.