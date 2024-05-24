The HP Victus 15 is a great cheap gaming laptop, and it's on sale for Memorial Day

ZDNET/Best Buy

The HP Victus is a solid cheap gaming laptop, and Best Buy is running a deal this week for Memorial Day where you can save $200 on the 15-inch model. That brings the price down to just $600, making it a great choice for anyone looking to upgrade their gaming laptop without breaking the bank. The last time we saw a price this low was on Black Friday.

HP includes an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU and a screen capable of a 144Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth action during fast-paced or action-heavy scenes in your favorite games. Additionally, this laptop uses an advanced technique for cooling the computer as hot air is blown out of the bottom of the laptop to ensure the computer maintains a good temperature while you game.

With 8GB of high-speed, dedicated memory and an AMD Ryzen 5 7000 series processor, this system has quick speeds and the ability to put the power to where your system needs it most. But, you'd think with all the powerful components in this laptop, the battery life would suffer. Wrong. This laptop features a battery that can last up to 8 hours and 15 minutes while being able to be charged up to 50% in as little as 30 minutes.

Lastly, if you plan on plugging accessories into this laptop, you're in luck. On the side of this laptop, there are an ethernet port, 2x USB Type-A Superspeed ports, a USB-C port, an HDMI input, a combo audio jack, and an SD card reader.