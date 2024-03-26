Meet yet another Roborock vacuum: V20 teased ahead of launch, here's what we know

Roborock

Roborock is dropping robots faster than the Autobots in a Transformers episode.

The flagship Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra isn't set to go on sale for another week, but we've already heard about the company's newest model. In a teaser video shared on Chinese social media, Roborock showed the V20 model, a presumed midgrade robot vacuum and mop set to launch on March 29 in China.

So what's so special about the V20? It's advertised as ultra-thin, short enough to fit under furniture that other models can't. At only 3.2 inches tall, the Roborock V20 is shorter than the narrow Deebot X2 Omni, which makes similar claims but is 3.7 inches tall.

The new Roborock V20 is also said to boast 11,000Pa of suction power, a stronger vacuum suction than the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, which promises to have 10,000Pa. The V20 has dual rotating mop pads, so it doesn't have a mop roller like we're seeing with newer models of robot vacuum and mop combinations.

Roborock plans to announce the new V20 and a G20S model on March 29; each is rumored to be priced between $850-$1,100.

The two models are considered high-performing with a long battery life, each capable of covering up to 1,500 square feet and running for more than two hours on a single charge. They also use hot water mop washing to remove stubborn stains from hard floors.

The V20 will boast a larger water tank (2.7 liters) than the G20S (2.5 liters), though the latter features more precise obstacle avoidance thanks to structured light technology to detect objects around it.

While the G20S looks similar to the S8 MaxV Ultra, it's not the same model. Though both share many features, the Roborock G20S is set to launch in China, while the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra has been adjusted for a US launch.

For example, the previous G20 compares to the S8 Pro Ultra model, but the former features a camera and microphone, an automatic detergent tank with auto dispensing, and is only available in China.