The Roomba with a robotic arm is almost $400 off for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
If you're a Transformers fan, I present the Roomba Combo J7+. This robot vacuum and mop combination easily transitions from hard to soft floors by lifting the mop away from carpets with a retractable arm.
Also: Amazon Big Spring Sale: The 80+ deals you can shop now
The Combo J4+ is a self-emptying robot vacuum that is also smart enough to avoid obstacles on the floor, from dirty socks to pet waste, and you can now buy it at $799 (down from $1,099).
Its dual multisurface rubber brushes effectively pick up small debris, dust, and hair that other robot vacuums can miss. The rubber brushes have no bristles to prevent hair tangles and ensure more consistent suction, making it a great fit for homes with kids and pets.
Review: Roomba Combo J7+: A 2-in-1 robot vacuum done (almost) right
The J4+'s small mopping pad and water tank make it more suitable for medium homes or mostly carpeted areas, as larger areas require refilling the water tank several times during a cleaning session. That being said, we can't knock its mopping performance: This Roomba features SmartScrub, a technology that mops back and forth with downward pressure to get rid of tough stains.
For Amazon's Big Spring Sale, the Roomba Combo J7+ is $372 off, available for $728 for a limited time.