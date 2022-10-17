Amazon

When you're working, gaming, or just even internet surfing -- you need a keyboard. For those that deal with wrist pain or just want a better setup to complete their work, trust me when I say you need to get the Microsoft Sculpt keyboard if you're experiencing any aches. At 26% off, it's a great deal on one of the best ergonomic keyboards on the market, and you can get it for only $59.

As someone who uses the Sculpt daily, it's a great option for those with wrist pain. It comes with a built-in ergonomic wrist rest that helps keep your wrist at a natural angle and reduces pain. It works, too – my wrist pain was eliminated when I began using this keyboard. If you need some extra lift to your keyboard setup, you can add a magnetic attachment that will bolster the domed keyboard.

The split keyboard, coupled with the domed keyboard design, allows your wrists and hands to work at a much more natural angle than traditional keyboards. I've used the Sculpt for over a year to work, and it's one of the best keyboards I've ever used because the membrane keys are easy to type on. If you're the kind of typist that doesn't enjoy a lot of resistance from keys, this keyboard is perfect for your needs.

I also use this keyboard to game. It doesn't have the response that say, a dedicated mechanical switch keyboard may have, but I have yet to have any issues with lag or losing boss battles because I'm using this keyboard. My hands and my wrists feel comfortable when sitting for hours of gaming on this keyboard.

This set also comes with a separate number pad for those that work with numbers and prefer to have a separate pad. And, the battery life lasts for an unusually amount of time. In the over a year of working on the device, I've only had to replace the batteries in the keyboard once, making sure that you can type for months on the double-A batteries (the number pad uses a CR2430 that is also easily interchangeable).

At 26% off, $59 is a great price for this necessary tool. If you need a mouse to go with it for work, you can opt for the $99 all-in-one package. Otherwise, add the keyboard to your cart today before it jumps back up to its normal price. You can also check out our other picks for ergonomic keyboards right here.