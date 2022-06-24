/>
Arlo Pro 4 cameras are up to $90 off: Upgrade your home security

These waterproof cameras can provide up to 2K video playback quality to keep your space secure.
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

If you're like me and have been experiencing the dreaded porch pirates in your neighborhood, a camera can help deter unwanted visitors from stealing your packages. With cameras usually costing a pretty penny, it's refreshing to see the Arlo camera set on sale for up to $90 off. In particular, the Arlo Pro 4 camera currently will cost you $174 – or $25 off the original price.

ARLO PRO 4 WIRELESS SECURITY CAMERA

That's for one camera, which promises up to 2K image playback with an Arlo monthly subscription that employs a 160-degree angle to monitor your home. When the camera alerts you to movement, you can see exactly who's at your door by using the accompanying app to auto track and zoom in with HD quality. And if you want to keep guests away, you can flick the spotlight to alert them that you knowthey're on your doorstep.

The camera is weather resistant, hassle-free to install, and can connect to your smart home WiFi system. With an Arlo subscription, you'll be able to store the camera playback for up to 30 days, just in case. They also come in two colors to help them blend in or stand out. 

Right now, a single camera is on sale for $174, or $25 off the original price with code ARLO25. If you have a larger property and want to invest in more cameras, you can get two and save $7. Or, if you want to get one to cover a front yard, a backyard, and an alleyway, as an example, you can opt for three cameras and save $90 with code ARLO90 for a total of $559. These cameras typically don't go on sale, so if you want to pick them up, now's the time to act fast. 

