BroadLink RM4 pro review: Make your home smarter for less than $50

The Broadlink RM4 pro will let you combine your remote-controlled devices into one Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

Smart homes are in; that's undeniable. But making a home smart is not cheap or an overnight process. Thankfully, there are a few products out there that will help you work with what you already have. One of them, the Broadlink RM4 pro, is a simple way to add some IQ points to your home for under $50.

This Broadlink device is a universal remote that works as an infrared (IR) and radio frequency (RF) blaster; essentially it's a hub that connects to your Wi-Fi network, then you can set up your remote-controlled (RC) devices around the house, adding them to an app on your phone. So, your old RC ceiling fan can now be controlled through your phone or even with your voice through Amazon Alexa or Google Home, instead of by just a remote control.

Like Low cost automation option

Can automate older devices or appliances

Voice control devices through a home assistant Don't Like Takes a while to set up

Not readily compatible with Apple HomeKit

Needs to be in line of sight of the devices to work

Specifications Max IR Range 26ft / 8 meters Max RF Range 164f / 50 meters Network connection 802.11b/g/n > 2.4GHz RF support 315MHz & 433MHz Voice control compatibility Google Home, Amazon Alexa Power Source DC 5V 1A (Micro USB)

We recently purchased a 1999 fixer upper that we've been trying to bring into the 21st century. This house has been more of a money pit than we expected, so we've had many repairs and a squirrel eviction eat up much of our budget. While we've already replaced and added many features to our house, changes like swapping out all our ceiling fans for smarter ones is still pretty low on our priority list. This is where this Broadlink universal remote comes in.

The BroadLink RM4 pro's most attractive feature is the wide variety of devices it supports. Almost anything with a remote control can be added to the app and controlled from your phone or voice assistant. This means it can control TVs, fans, motorized curtains or blinds, humidifiers, cameras, light switches, garage doors, heaters, speakers, and more.

The device itself is a simple, lightweight black hub, weighing it at only 5.6 ounces. It features an LED status light, which is helpful at setup. It can be placed anywhere within line of sight of the other appliances you want to control, as long the RM 4 pro unit can be plugged in to the wall.

Why get an IR/RF blaster?

Like all devices, Broadlink RM4 pro comes with pros and cons, but if you're on the fence of why you may need this universal remote, consider what it would bring to your home:

Set up older remote-controlled devices in your home to be controlled with an app on your smartphone

Create automations and different scenes so your devices at home turn on or off automatically

Combine different remote-controlled items like air conditioners, heaters, motorized blinds and curtains, shutters, fans, projectors, and much more, all into one app on your smartphone

Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

Like many devices on the market, the Broadlink RM4 pro only connects to a 2.4 GHz network, which typically is not a big deal, just something to keep in mind when choosing a blaster like this and during setup. Your phone also will need to be connected to the same network at setup, but you can use the app from a different network or outside of your home after that.

As an Apple HomeKit family, we have a HomePod mini running the show as our home assistant. The Broadlink RM4 pro is not directly compatible with HomeKit, however, unless you use something like Hoobs or Homebridge, it still can be a useful addition to your home. This Broadlink universal remote combines all the devices we want to use into its app, so we don't mind very much that it's not readily compatible with HomeKit -- yet. In the future, I'm sure we'll either end up using Homebridge to integrate it or make the leap into a different voice assistant to give our girl Siri a run for her money.

Other voice assistants compatible with the Broadlink RM4 pro are Amazon Alexa and Google Home, and it can also be integrated into IFTTT.

Installed Broadlink RM4 pro Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

The Broadlink RM4 pro supports a temperature and humidity sensor, included in a USB cable that you have the option to purchase separately or with the device. This sensor allows for creation of different automations depending on what it detects. You could add, for example, an automation where a ceiling fan comes on if the temperature in the room reaches 75 degrees.

The automation feature isn't necessarily exclusive to owners of the temperature and humidity sensor, though. Shortcuts, routines, and scenes actually feature a very straightforward setup on the Broadlink app. Adding your location at setup will allow the app to show the current weather conditions around you, so you could also set up automations to run a space heater if the temperature drops below a set threshold. Or you could set up other triggers, like running a certain device at a specific time of day, when another device is operated, or every set amount of minutes.

While the RM4 pro isn't directly compatible with HomeKit, you can add to Siri the devices you have on the app as a shortcut on your iPhone.

Setting up the Broadlink RM4 pro

Image: Maria Diaz / ZDNet

Setup can be one of the few downsides to this device. I've found mixed reviews from users. Setup is either a breeze or an awful experience. For me, setup was a little time consuming, not gonna lie. I had watched some setup videos beforehand in which most people seemed to mention patience was key at setting up this device, and well, patience is just not one of my virtues.

My partner had a complete opposite experience; adding devices and programming buttons was painless for him, though he does admit that it is clunky at setup.

A big part of why setup can be a little difficult is that the device needs to be in line of sight with the appliance at all times. This also means that to control different speakers in different rooms, for example, you'd need a Broadlink RM4 pro in each of the rooms where each one can stay in line of sight with the device it's controlling.

A plus is that you program each button or function at a time, which is partly why patience is important, but it provides the ability to edit, rename, and customize what each button will do from your phone.

Once your devices are set up, though, you can use your phone from wherever you are and control your devices, which we've been able to do without issues.

Bottom line

This universal remote has been helpful in controlling our ceiling fans, lights, and TV from a distance. It's worked flawlessly after setting it up, and it's pretty sweet being able to turn off the downstairs fan from bed upstairs, for example. I'm looking forward to adding our fireplace and Christmas lights in the fall and seeing how it does. We've enjoyed the fact that it was a low-cost option that added a lot of benefit to our day-to-day life, so it's definitely been worth every penny.

Alternatives to consider