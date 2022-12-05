'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Whether you have an Echo Show 8, a Google Nest home hub, or are just looking to add lights sans a dedicated assistant, you can start building out your smart lights and saving up to 61%. Right now, a plethora of GE Cync smart lights, switches, and more are on sale at Amazon.
Because most of the collection is on sale, we've highlighted a few that truly are worth your investment. Check them out below and add them to your cart today. We don't know how long the sale will last, and as someone who uses the Cync lights in her home, I can personally attest to how handy they are.
GE's smart motion sensor is perfect for those midnight bathroom breaks. When you don't want to turn on the lights, set it up under your nightstand so when you hit up the bathroom, your bathroom's smart lights automatically light up. It's also great for basements, garages, laundry rooms, and more that require a bright light in a dim space.
If you tend to run a little on the warm side, this smart switch for your ceiling fan is perfect for you. It allows the option to control the ceiling fan from your smartphone, and it's Google and Amazon Alexa compatible. It can also follow a designated schedule, so you can tailor it to your needs to save energy. The switch was also designed for an easy DIY, too.
I personally love adding a bit of colorful flair to my space, and these smart light bulbs can do just that. They also come in a soft white for those that prefer to keep lights simple, but the real perk of these bulbs are the fun inspiration from the Edison bulb infused with the design. The bulbs come in a set of two.
These floodlights are perfect for decorating for the holidays while keeping your home feeling secure. Schedule them to turn on at dusk and off at dawn. Like other bulbs on this list, the bulbs work straight out of the box – all you'll need is an app to add some colorful holiday cheer outside your home. Get four lights in one box.
