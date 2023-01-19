Logitech releases affordable webcams with remote and hybrid workers in mind

Logitech

Today Logitech announced a new line of affordable webcams for those looking for a budget-friendly webcam with better quality. Logitech's Brio 300 and Brio 305 are options for people who frequently use video conferencing platforms and want to attend digital meetings with improved camera and audio quality.

Brio 300

Brio 300's camera has multiple resolutions, offering 1280x720 and 1920x1080 resolution at 30 frames per second, and boasts two megapixels. The camera comes with RightLight 2 software that automatically adjusts brightness and contrast to offset dim or poor room lighting to "create a natural presentation."

Brio 300 has a built-in Mono microphone that reduces background noise and can pick up sound from four feet away. The webcam can clip onto a monitor or laptop and connect via a USB-C cable. For increased privacy, a camera shutter fully rotates from the center of the lens to the top of the webcam.

Brio 300 comes in three colors, off-white, graphite and rose, and is partially made of post-consumer recycled plastic, giving the camera a speckled appearance. Brio 300 is available to purchase for $70.

Brio 305

Brio 300 and Brio 305 are very similar in appearance, function and capabilities, but Brio 305 is enterprise-focused, with remote and hybrid workers in mind, according to Logitech. Like Brio 300, Brio 305 offers 1280x720 and 1920x1080 resolution at 30 frames per second and two megapixels.

Logitech

Brio 305 has the same audio and camera quality as Brio 300 and connects to a monitor or laptop via a USB-C cable.

Logitech concluded that many remote and hybrid employees attend virtual meetings with poor lighting, audio, and camera quality. Brio 305 is compatible with Logitech Sync, where managers and business owners can remotely monitor and service devices and IT-related issues.

Brio 305 also runs Logi Tune, where employees can monitor their devices and tweak their webcam's audio and camera settings in one place. Brio 305 is certified carbon neutral and made of post-consumer recycled plastics. The webcam is available to purchase for $70.