These $20 earbuds can last up to 140 hours per charge, and they're on sale on Cyber Monday

The Baseus Bowie MA10 earbuds are 54% off on Amazon during Cyber Monday, and you'll save an additional $3 with the clip-on coupon, bringing them down to an unbelievable $19.99.

Apple's AirPods have conditioned us all to feel that you have to drop at least $100 to get a decent set of earbuds.

But what if I told you that you could pick up almost five pairs of fantastic earbuds for that sort of money?

Interested? You should be, because the Baseus Bowie MA10 earbuds are out-of-this-world good!

Baseus Bowie MA10 features

-48dB Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) earbuds

8 hours of playtime on a single charge, 140 hours of runtime with a full-charged case, and 1.5 hour fast charging

IPX6 rated, so perfect for the gym

Four built-in ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) mics that filter your voice out from all the background noise

Ergonomic fit

0.038 seconds low latency

Bluetooth 5.3 for a fast, stable wireless connection

I've tested a lot of earbuds, and I've always felt that while sub-$50 earbuds are OK, I wouldn't call them great, which I why I came to the Bowie MA10 with low expectations. After all, I'm used to my pricey AirPods Pro and Shokz bone conduction hardware.

And these aren't $50 earbuds; they're under $30.

But within moments of using them, I was blown away by how good they were.

There are four things that I want from a decent set of earbuds.

Baseus Bowie MA10

First is audio quality.

Now, I'm no audiophile, but I've been around long enough to know if the sound is tinny or weak, or there's too little or too much bass, or if there's lag or distortion or dropouts. I had no problems at all with the Bowie MA10.

Sound quality was excellent whether I was listening to music or audiobooks, or on a call, and this was right out of the box, without having to tweak them in the settings.

To be honest, I couldn't tell the difference between these and my AirPods Pro.

Top marks here from me.

Then there's the active noise cancellation, which nowadays is a must for me. The Bowie MA10's offer, in technical terms, up to -48db of noise canceling, blocking out 95% of ambient noise.

What this means, in reality, is that as soon as you pop them in your ears, the world goes away.

Nice.

And if you do need to keep an ear out as to what's going on around you, you can disable noise cancellation and enable transparency mode.

The second thing that I look for is good battery life, and the Bowie MA10 earbuds will keep going and going and going, with each charge of the buds offering up to 8 hours of runtime, and a fully-charged case extends that to a whopping 140 hours.

That's almost six days!

That, combined with fast recharge, means that you're rarely without your earbuds.

The crazy battery life does mean that the charging case is big, dwarfing the AirPods Pro case. But remember, the $249 AirPods Pro offers a total runtime of only 30 hours.

Size comparison: 2nd-gen AirPods Pro (left) and Baseus Bowie MA10 (right)

Then the third thing is comfort.

Now, everyone's ears and ear canals are different, and I've only two ears for testing, so my experience could very well be different from yours, but I found the earbuds to be lightweight and super comfortable out of the box. If these don't work for you, there are spare eartips to experiment with to get a fit that works for you.

Spare eartips

Finally, there's nothing that's going to kill earbuds or headphones quicker than sweat, so a high level of water resistance is a must. The IPX6 rating on these earbuds means that rain and sweat or a fall into a puddle isn't going to be a problem.

Oh, and there's an app.

The app features 10-level noise cancellation, 12 equalizer modes, and there's also a handy "Find My Buds" feature for when they go for a wander.

The Baseus Bowie MA10 earbuds have a retail price tag of $30, but right now you can pick them up on Amazon.com for just over $20 (remember to click the coupon!). For that price, they're a steal, and are great as both your main earbuds or the sacrificial earbuds you use at the gym or when running.

I can't recommend these earbuds enough!