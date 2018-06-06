In order to fully participate in the digital economy,companies need professionals with in-depth digital technology expertise. With significant skills shortages in key ICT sectors,organizations are exploring ways to encourage more students to learn about advanced digital technologies through competitions and rewards.

Huawei, a leading global provider of information and communication technology (ICT), recently organized the Huawei ICT Competition 2018 Global Final. The entire competition attracted over 40,000 participants from more than 800 universities and colleges in 32 countries. After a fierce competition, contestants from China, UK, Spain, Pakistan, Singapore, Mexico, Lebanon, Russia, and South Africa won the final prizes in various ICT fields.

The Huawei ICT Competition plays an extremely important role in motivating students to push themselves and demonstrate determination, commitment and perseverance to overcome challenges. This year the theme was "Connection, Glory, Future", and government organizations, higher education institutions, training partners, and enterprises jointly developed a platform for students to communicate with each other. The competition not only recognizes and rewards student achievements in technology, but also provides guidance for future career development.

For the participants, an ICT competition means much more than a challenge: it is a journey to explore the latest technologies and to understand the latest industry trends. Thanks to those kind of competitions, students now have a more comprehensive and in-depth understanding on the technological world of today and tomorrow.

"As we are embracing an era where everything is sensing, connected, and intelligent, digital transformation is the only way for enterprises to seek breakthroughs and innovation. Huawei will adhere to our long-term 'platform + ecosystem' strategy and collaborate with ecosystem partners to build a digital transformation platform for industry customers. Leveraging our technologies, knowledge, experience, and successful practices gained from years of dedication to the ICT industry, Huawei will continue to invest in building a talent ecosystem and establish a complete set of globally influential standards for ICT talent development and certification," said Ma Yue, Vice President of Huawei's Enterprise Business Group and President of the Global Sales Department of the Enterprise Business Groupat the awards ceremony.

This year's competition covered more countries, more participants, more technology domains, and above all, presented greater inclusiveness and far-reaching influence. The following two highlights are worth mentioning. Firstly, all the participants were ableto access free online courses and study material for learningand prepare for the contest. Secondly, this year was the first time the competition invited a sponsor, China's Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech). The university offered Global Final winners the opportunity to live and study, free of charge, on campus as exchange students for an entire semester.

Huawei ICT Competition 2018 has drawn to a close, but Huawei has not stopped marching forward on the road to a vibrant talent ecosystem. The academia-enterprise cooperation promoted by Huawei ICT Academy is thriving around the world. Through various contests, talent alliances, job fairs, and other events, the cooperation will further strengthen cooperation among schools and enterprises andclose the gapbetween talent and businesses.

In the future, Huawei will continue to reinforce its "platform + ecosystemstrategy", strive to provide a solid foundation for an open, shared and sustainable ecosystem, and bring digital to every person, home and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world.

