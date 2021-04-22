5 AI tools that can think and write like humans

These five tools can actually think and write just like humans! (Or at least they can passably get you started.)

It would have been hard to miss the buzz around AI-powered text generation, and in spheres like content marketing a host of tools are now broadly used for day-to-day tasks. Journalists are no doubt next, so it's with trepidation that we call out some of the top tools currently in use to generate articles, blogs, and relevant words automatically (and without, ahem, a well-trained writer at the switch).

But the praise comes with a caution, as well: Be realistic about the capabilities of GPT-3 and other text generation tools. It's not a magical salve for all your company's writing woes but rather a useful tool that can be integrated within a professional content generation structure. Yes, that means you should probably keep a few ink-stained wretches around for the foreseeable future.

So what is AI-assisted writing good at? Well, we've come a long way since spellcheck. Consistent brand voice is one particularly valuable functionality, particularly if you have multiple contributors in your content stack. Some of these products can help with SEO, which is a moving target but still coin of the realm for many publishers. Chat is also an important area of exposure between companies and customers. AI can help customer service teams stay on brand and can refine messaging based on latest information and use cases.

Whatever your reason for exploring writing assistance tools, there are currently many tools out there capable of assisting with articles, blogs, and relevant words automatically. Here we've tried to narrow down some of the popular options after taking a broad survey of what content marketing professionals are actually using.

Writesonic GPT-3 powered for high-performing blogs and descriptions Writesonic, an AI copywriter that helps generate high-performing ads, blogs, landing pages, product descriptions, ideas, and much more in seconds. It uses GPT-3 technology to provide content that connects with the readers. Helpfully, it can take your one-liners and quickly convert them into appealing and compelling content to help you boost sales. It maintains a conversational style to engage the readers and increase interaction. Writesonic analyzes and matches the patterns from the input that you provide. It further uses them to generate a unique and high-quality output. One of Writesonic's features is that it can write comprehensive blog posts. It is one of the first AI copywriters that offers content for Facebook and Google Ads. Writesonic also helps in generating startup ideas, YouTube video titles, and video descriptions. The starter plan is available currently for $9.99/month with 75 credits and a professional plan at $35/month with unlimited credits. It provides a seven days money-back guarantee. It also offers a free trial and a business plan for companies that need copywriting at scale. $10 at Writesonic

Wordsmith Turns data into an insightful narrative Wordsmith is a natural language generation tool that turns data into an insightful narrative. You just have to insert your data and Wordsmith quickly converts it into productive narratives via its millisecond-fast API, which can also update and publish your content instantly. Wordsmith offers businesses complete control over unlocking the contextual relevance of data quickly. It generates written analytics that are used by industry giants like Yahoo, Microsoft, and PwC to generate around 1.5 million articles every year. Wordsmith offers a paid plan where you will get over 1000 articles per month priced at the cost of $250. Thousands of businesses trust Wordsmith to generate rich and superior content. $250 at Wordsmith

AI Writer Top-notch content for your marketing needs. AI Writer, a tool to generate unique text automatically, provides great content for your marketing needs. It helps generate articles from scratch or improves existing articles. You can simply input a headline or a group of keywords related to your content, and it generates a unique article using its writing bot. AI Writer is especially useful for blogs and other website content for generating better search engine results. One of AI Writer's many features is that you can set up auto-blogging projects. If short-form writing is your goal, this is a simple tool that can augment your human-powered writing team. The basic plan is perfect for your small company or personal blog and is priced at $19/ month. The standard plan works as your personal AI content creator and costs $49 for a monthly subscription. The third option can be customized and offers content on an enterprise scale. $19 at 19

QuillBot Paraphrasing tool with great integrations QuillBot is all about strengthening writing by culling out unnecessary words and via effective paraphrasing. Use it to help you rewrite and enhance any sentence, paragraph, or article using state-of-the-art AI for word choice and short, concise content that delivers the message. A natural language generation platform, works exactly like the human brain and produces insights to revive every business angle and generate the best results. Helpfully, QuillBot integrates directly into Google Docs and Chrome. A free version comes with a 700 character limit but the premium version, available via three tiered plans, starts at $6.67/month. $7 at QuillBot

Article Forge Insightful algorithms to rewrite and enhance content. Article Forge is an advanced AI-powered platform to generate unique, on-topic, high-quality articles in a few seconds. Article Forge uses insightful algorithms to rewrite and enhance the content just like a human being. Ease of use is key. You just have to enter your keyword, optional sub-keywords, article length, and other requirements into the Article Forge system and it will effectively generate a high-quality article that ranks higher in the search engine results. Its technology is trained using the same artificial intelligence used by Google. You can also control the topic and focus of each article written by Article Forge. Article Forge is fully geared to put your website on auto-pilot mode with its robust API and integration with other useful tools. It also has the superpower to generate bulk content whenever you need multiple articles related to the same keyword. This tool offers a five-day trial, and the paid plans are priced at $324/year and $57/month, along with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Many copywriters, bloggers, journalists, content marketers, students, and small business owners are using writing assistants to save time and money while honing messages and keeping content relevant and on brand. Tools like Writesonic and Article Forge work as personal copywriters and offer content in multiple languages, whereas tools like AI Writer and QuillBot make life easier with their auto-blogging and easy integration.

But if you're looking at writing assistance tools you need to be realistic and focused. Start by identifying your use case and work backward through this guide to find the best match. And don't expect miracles: The technology is developing, and these writing assistants still spit out plenty of clunky text. They're great tools to use in conjunction with a sharp staff, but thankfully we haven't reached a place where journos and content creators are obsolete.

There's always next year!