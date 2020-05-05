Accenture acquires Callisto Integration for digital manufacturing services

Accenture on Tuesday announced it's acquiring Callisto Integration, a digital manufacturing services provider that caters to a range of industries including food and beverage, chemicals and utilities. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The deal brings more technology and manufacturing expertise to Accenture's Industry X.0 business unit, which helps the consulting firm's customers digitize their industrial operations. Callisto's key services include the design and implementation of manufacturing execution systems, industrial internet of things (IoT) systems and shop-floor control systems. The acquisition also includes MeasureTek, a Callisto subsidiary that uses IoT technology to provide precision farming services, such as dynamic field monitoring and irrigation information.

This is Accenture's third recent acquisition related to digital manufacturing, following the purchase of Silveo in France and Enterprise System Partners in Ireland in 2019.

Callisto is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, with two offices in the US (in Virginia and Oregon) as well as one in the UK and one in the Netherlands. Accenture intends to use its capabilities to bolster its North American business. All of Callisto's 160 employees will join the Accenture Industry X.0 business.