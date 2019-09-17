ACT Health Directorate signs AU$3.2m SaaS contract with TechOne

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider TechnologyOne has secured a four-year AU$3.2 million whole-of-government contract with the ACT Health Directorate.

TechnologyOne, which has scored the contract following a successful tender, will be responsible for replacing ACT Health Directorate's legacy, on-premise inventory management system with an "end-to-end" SaaS solution that it said will incorporate supply chain, prosthesis management, business intelligence, and analytics.

"ACT Health develops strategies and sets the direction to ensure services meet community needs and expectations. Our goal is to ensure the health system is innovative, effective and sustainable now and in the future," ACT Health Directorate acting CIO Sandra Cook said.

The win follows other recent contracts that TechnologyOne has secured, including one with the City of South Perth and another with Fraser Coast Regional Council.

The City of South Perth contract is an eight-year digital transformation project that sees TechnologyOne help the council replace its on-premise legacy systems with its OneCouncil SaaS solution to create a single solution that can be accessed by staff across all levels.

See also: How BetterCloud adapted to serve enterprise SaaS management needs (TechRepublic)

City of South Perth CEO Geoff Glass said the first phase of the project will focus on delivering significant internal improvements, digitising the city's financials, supply chain, and payroll and asset management practices within the first year of the partnership.

"We are conscious that we are operating in a society experiencing rapidly changing expectations for how services are accessed and delivered," he said.

"By the third year of this project, we will be in a very good position to meet these expectations through the delivery of excellent digital services, accessible by our customers online anywhere, anytime."

Meanwhile, TechnologyOne's AU$1.2 million agreement with Fraser Coast Regional Council involves replacing a number of the council's on-premise legacy software applications -- including asset management, payroll, and electronic document management -- with a OneCouncil solution.

The council's implementation of OneCouncil is expected to commence early 2020, which CEO Kim Diehm believes will eventually improve the council's overall efficiency and consistency to meet customer expectations.

"Over time, potential benefits include the development of a customer-facing online portal, which will provide customers with the ability to log on and see all their transactions with Council, such as owned properties, pending applications and animal records," he said.

"The solution has the capability to improve our customer experience, from online customer requests, application lodgements and issue reporting for both residents and visitors."

For the half-year, TechnologyOne reported after-tax profit of AU$17.9 million, more than doubling the AU$8.2 million after-tax profit it made a year prior, attributing the gains to record SaaS fees.

Revenue for the six month period also went up to AU$129.3 million, a slight jump from the AU$123.6 million recorded in the same period last year. This comprised of AU$37.5 million in SaaS fees, AU$61.8 million in licence fees, and AU$29 million in consulting fees.

Related Coverage

TechnologyOne pins AU$17.9m net profit on record SaaS fees

The company's annual contract value for its SaaS business increased 45% to AU$85.8 million.

TechnologyOne SaaS segment grows as UK business slides

Company reported AU$51 million in after-tax profit for FY18.

TechnologyOne signs three New Zealand government agencies

Central Agency for Shared Services goes SaaS.

TechnologyOne pumps AU$25.6m into R&D during first half of 2018

The Australian enterprise software firm has reported AU$10.4 million in after-tax profit, after pumping AU$25.6 million into artificial intelligence and machine learning research and development.

TechnologyOne and Brisbane City Council resolve dispute

The parties have resolved their dispute on a 'without fault basis', according to TechnologyOne.