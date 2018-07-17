​TechnologyOne signs three New Zealand government agencies

Australian enterprise software firm TechnologyOne has announced a five-year deal with New Zealand's Central Agency for Shared Services (CASS).

Under the arrangement, TechnologyOne has implemented its Human Resources and Payroll (HRP) SaaS solution across three agencies: Treasury, which operates CASS; State Services Commission; and the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet.

According to the company, the deal with Treasury is the first contract for a cloud-first, mobile-first payroll solution within the New Zealand government, designed to "reduce risk, improve capability, and achieve a cost-effective 'as-a-service' model".

Treasury joins WorkSafe New Zealand, Statistics New Zealand, and the New Zealand Stock Exchange as some local customers for TechnologyOne.

"TechnologyOne's SaaS ticked all the boxes for CASS," TechnologyOne CEO Edward Chung said. "Our cloud-based software that is agile, progressive, fit-for-purpose, and configurable off-the-shelf, was delivered on time and on budget.

"The remarkably fast uptake of our SaaS from government agencies in Australia and New Zealand reflects that our SaaS offering mirrors those governments' focus on security and sophisticated enterprise SaaS requirements, and that we have the track record to deliver it."

TechnologyOne was named as the preferred supplier for Wellington City Council's new core IT system in 2015. The following year, the council re-evaluated its strategic asset management software options after TechnologyOne parted ways with Melbourne supplier Assetic, the company awarded the Wellington Council contract.

The firm recently signed up the Australian Department of Treasury and the Australian Bureau of Statistics, with both departments implementing TechnologyOne's OneGovernment SaaS solution in a shared services arrangement that is expected to eventually include upwards of 25 government departments.

Under the AU$5.8 million deal with Australia's Treasury, TechnologyOne has taken responsibility for running the software, replacing the ageing SAP software the department previously had in place.

For the first half of the 2018 financial year, TechnologyOne reported net profit after tax of AU$10.4 million, a 1 percent increase year over year.

Revenue from ordinary activities was AU$120 million and the company expects total annual recurring revenue to reach AU$173 million by the end of FY18.

Cloud delivered the company AU$3 million in profit, while the company's consulting business recorded a loss of AU$484,000 from revenue of AU$26.6 million.

