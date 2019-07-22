Adobe aims to integrate voice technology, design as consumers struggle with UX

Voice interfaces are gaining traction, but many users are likely to refrain from complicated tasks such as banking and booking travel, according to an Adobe survey.
Adobe found that 94% of users see voice technology as an easy to use time saver. That's the good news, but respondents (1,000 consumers that use voice technology) find complex tasks difficult.
For instance, 61% of respondents said that they wouldn't use voice technology for personal banking. And 51% said they wouldn't use voice for booking travel. According to Adobe, 80% of respondents felt voice with visual elements were a good combination for more complex tasks.
- User experience managers are now a hot commodity
- The state of AI in 2019: Breakthroughs in machine learning, natural language processing, games, and knowledge graphs
Adobe's survey comes as the company outlined how Adobe XD would have integration with Amazon Alexa. The tools are led by the Amazon Alexa XD plug-in, which would allow designers and developers to export and preview voice prototypes on an Alexa-enabled device. Adobe's bet for its software is that designers will mix voice technology with other interfaces.
xd-amazon-alexa-plugin-02.png
In addition, Adobe launched the Adobe XD skill for Alexa. For Adobe, voice technologies could be a growth market as designers increasingly create user flows for voice interfaces.
Among the other data points from Adobe's survey:
- Consumers were almost split on whether voice technology should develop human-like attributes such as sympathy and humor.
- 47% of consumers feel awkward talking to a machine.
- 85% of respondents said smartphones are the most popular device for voice technology.
- 39% of consumers said smart speakers were their primary device for voice technology.
- 44% would not use voice technology for shopping and 42% wouldn't use it for ordering food.
- Satisfaction with voice technology is high (81% to 83%) when it works across multiple devices and across operating systems.
- Consumers estimate that voice technology is accurate about 69% on average.
- 78% of respondents are frustrated when voice technology doesn't easily understand or respond to commands.
- 81% had privacy concerns with voice technology and 71% had user experience challenges.
Join Discussion