Adobe aims to integrate voice technology, design as consumers struggle with UX

Adobe has integrated Adobe XD with Amazon Alexa as it unveils a survey showing the user experience challenges ahead.

By for Between the Lines | | Topic: Enterprise Software

The rise of voice technology TechRepublic's Karen Roby and ZDNet's Greg Nichols talk about a recent survey that finds a surprising number of consumers believe that keyboards are on a downward spiral and voice technology is looking to claim its spot.

special feature

How UX is Transforming Enterprise Software

How UX is Transforming Enterprise Software

Today's smartest businesses get serious about how to design user interfaces that drive efficiency, increase user adoption, and impact customer satisfaction.

Read More

Voice interfaces are gaining traction, but many users are likely to refrain from complicated tasks such as banking and booking travel, according to an Adobe survey.

Adobe found that 94% of users see voice technology as an easy to use time saver. That's the good news, but respondents (1,000 consumers that use voice technology) find complex tasks difficult.

For instance, 61% of respondents said that they wouldn't use voice technology for personal banking. And 51% said they wouldn't use voice for booking travel. According to Adobe, 80% of respondents felt voice with visual elements were a good combination for more complex tasks.

Adobe's survey comes as the company outlined how Adobe XD would have integration with Amazon Alexa. The tools are led by the Amazon Alexa XD plug-in, which would allow designers and developers to export and preview voice prototypes on an Alexa-enabled device. Adobe's bet for its software is that designers will mix voice technology with other interfaces.

xd-amazon-alexa-plugin-02.png

 Adobe

In addition, Adobe launched the Adobe XD skill for Alexa. For Adobe, voice technologies could be a growth market as designers increasingly create user flows for voice interfaces. 

Among the other data points from Adobe's survey:

  • Consumers were almost split on whether voice technology should develop human-like attributes such as sympathy and humor.
  • 47% of consumers feel awkward talking to a machine.
  • 85% of respondents said smartphones are the most popular device for voice technology.
  • 39% of consumers said smart speakers were their primary device for voice technology.
  • 44% would not use voice technology for shopping and 42% wouldn't use it for ordering food.
  • Satisfaction with voice technology is high (81% to 83%) when it works across multiple devices and across operating systems.
  • Consumers estimate that voice technology is accurate about 69% on average.
  • 78% of respondents are frustrated when voice technology doesn't easily understand or respond to commands.
  • 81% had privacy concerns with voice technology and 71% had user experience challenges.  

Related Topics:

Cloud Big Data Analytics Innovation Tech and Work Collaboration Developer

More from Larry Dignan

Related Stories

    • 1 of 3