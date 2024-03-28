Adobe shares sneak peeks of what its future generative AI products could look like

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

At Adobe Summit this week, the company held its annual Sneaks session, where the company gives the public a sneak peek into its latest experiments. This year's Sneaks were naturally all about generative AI.

Sneaks come directly from Adobe employees. Many of them later end up becoming Adobe products and features. All seven of this year's Sneaks use generative AI to optimize Customer Experience Management (CXM) and help teams be more efficient and productive.

The Sneak that stood out the most to me was Project Brand Slam, which leverages AI to ensure that all brand materials in marketing campaigns, including logos, images, text, and formatting, adhere to the brand's latest guidelines.

If any of the assets violate a brand's guidelines, Project Brand Slam can automatically correct the violations, saving time for everyone on the team, from designers to copywriters.

In the demo, Project Brand Slam analyzed a piece of content and scored its different components, including the logo, colors, tone of voice, typography, imagery, and layout, based on how well each adhered to the brand.

Since the logo in the example was placed in the center of the document's header, it got a 70%, as seen in the photo below.

Project Brand Slam offered two suggestions to fix the issue. All the user had to do was select one and click "apply," leaving the model to make the changes.

Another Sneak that stood out to me was Project Infograph, which uses AI to generate infographics. Instead of having to figure out a way to convey data into compelling visual elements, Project Infograph lets the user leverage AI and Adobe Firefly to get design element recommendations. The user adds a dataset and short text descriptions of the top messages they want the text to convey and Project Infograph returns with color palettes, graphics, charts, and more, as seen below.

Project Get Personal was also noteworthy given how much it simplifies for marketers the process of making hyper-personalized content for different audiences. As seen in the demo below, Project Get Personal lets marketers leverage AI to create variations of images and deliver them at scale.

The other Sneaks included Project Perfect Plays, which uses AI to accelerate creating marketing playbooks; Project Ready Click Go, which uses AI to let brands generate a full digital experience in Adobe Experience Cloud in just minutes; Project Promo Mojo, a marketplace that matches marketers with ready-to-go influencer content; and Project Mighty Micro, which helps B2B marketing and sales teams use generative AI to build personalized microsites for individual buying groups.

If you are particularly fond of a feature, the company encourages you to share your favorite Sneaks on social media, hopefully motivating Adobe to add the feature to its product roadmap.

