What is generative AI and why is it so popular? Here's everything you need to know

Despite sounding intimidating, generative AI is a straightforward concept. All it refers to is AI algorithms that generate or create an output, such as text, photo, video, code, data, and 3D renderings, from data they are trained on. The premise of generative AI is to create content, as opposed to other forms of AI, which might be used for other purposes, such as analysing data or helping to control a self-driving car.
The term generative AI is causing a buzz because of the increasing popularity of generative AI programs, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E. The conversational chatbot and AI image generator both use generative AI to produce new content, including computer code, essays, emails, social media captions, images, poems, raps, and more within seconds, drawing in people's attention.
ChatGPT has become extremely popular, accumulating more than one million users a week after launching. Seeing this success, many other companies have decided to compete in the generative AI space, including Google, Microsoft's Bing, and Opera. The buzz around generative AI is sure to keep on growing as more companies race to join in and find new use cases.
Machine learning refers to the subsection of AI that teaches a system to make a prediction based on data it's trained on. An example of this kind of prediction is when DALL-E is able to create an image based on the prompt you enter by discerning what the prompt actually means. Generative AI is, therefore, a machine-learning framework.
Generative AI is used in any algorithm/model that utilizes AI to output a brand new attribute. Right now, the most prominent examples are ChatGPT and DALL-E, as well as any of their alternatives. Another example is MusicLM, Google's unreleased AI text-to-music generator. An additional in-development project is Google's Bard.
Generative AI art is created by AI models that are trained on existing art. The model is trained on billions of images found across the internet. The model uses this data to learn styles of pictures and then uses this insight to generate new art when prompted by an individual through text.
A popular example of generative art is DALL-E. However, there are plenty of other AI generators on the market that are just as capable and suit different needs. Google has an unreleased AI art generator called Imagen that is still in the research stage.
To create AI art, these models have to be trained on billions of images from the internet. These images are often artworks that were produced by a specific artist, which are then reimagined and repurposed by AI to generate your image.
Although it's not the same image, the new image has elements of an artist's original work, which is not credited to them. A specific style that is unique to the artist can, therefore, end up being replicated by AI and used for a new image, without the original artist knowing or approving. The debate about whether AI-generated art is really 'new' or even 'art' is likely to continue for many years.
Generative AI models take a vast amount of content from across the internet and then use the information they are trained on to make predictions and create an output for the prompt you input. These predictions are based off the data, but there are no guarantees the prediction will be correct. The responses might also incorporate biases inherent in the content the model has ingested from the internet, but there is often no way of knowing that.
These models don't necessarily know whether the things they produce are accurate, and we have little way of knowing where the information has come from and how it has been processed by the algorithms to generate content. There are plenty of examples of chatbots, for example, providing incorrect information or simply making things up to fill the gaps. While the results from generative AI can be intriguing and entertaining, it would be unwise, certainly in the short term, to rely on the information or content they create.