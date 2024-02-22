Adobe unveils new AI-powered audio features in Premiere Pro

gonin/Getty Images

Writers aren't the only content creators that can benefit from generative AI assistance. Adobe is making video creators' editing process easier with new AI audio tools in Premiere Pro, as well as other useful features.

On Thursday, Adobe unveiled its latest release of Adobe Premiere Pro (22.4), which has new AI features and improvements to optimize video editing, with the highlight being the availability of its Enhance Speech feature.

If you have ever edited a video with dialogue, you know how difficult it can be to remove background noise while still keeping the speech audible enough to listen to. Enhance Speech, which is now officially out of beta, leverages AI to reduce background noise and improve the sound quality of the clip with one click.

To help optimize your video's audio, Adobe also unveiled other AI-powered audio tools including Interactive Fade Handles to help with your audio transitions and Audio Category Tagging, which leverages AI to recognize if your clips are Dialogue, Music, SFX, or Ambience.

Adobe shares that all of the AI features in Premiere Pro run on a device leveraging the device's CPU and GPU, which is beneficial because it ensures the ideal speed and performance of the application for optimized editing.

Premiere Pro also has some non-AI-related new features, including the ability to export your video as a TikTok draft or publish directly to TikTok. This shortcut will help creators skip the extra step of exporting and uploading, as well as prevent them from having to interrupt their workflow in Premiere.

The full list of new features can be found in Premiere Pro's feature summary found on Adobe's website. To access the new features, all you have to do is update Premiere Pro to the latest version.