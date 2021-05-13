AI in sixty seconds

To deliver you from any misconceptions, the following contains a brief explanation of artificial intelligence as it is practiced today.(1)

Today's AI consists of software programs that are referred to as deep learning.(2)

Deep learning programs transform input into output. All software programs do that, but the magic of deep learning is that the mathematical function that does the transformation is not written in advance by the computer programmer. Instead, it takes shape spontaneously, as the program is exposed to data.(3)

The input could be digital images of cats and dogs, and the output could be a numerical score, a one or a zero, classifying each picture as either a cat or a dog. The task could be more sophisticated, such as a breast ultrasound image that is transformed into a new image that highlights areas of tissue suspected to have cancer.(4)

No matter the input, a mathematical function will be automatically discovered that will transform it into the desired output.(5)

In this way, deep learning is a transformation machine, a machine to automate transformations far beyond what a human programmer could code.(6)

That is all that AI is at the moment. There is no consciousness, there are no glowing brains.(7) Whether such a machine is "intelligent" is open to debate.(8)

FOOTNOTES: