/>
X
Innovation
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Innovation Wearables Headphones

These awesome AirPods Pro alternatives are on sale

Think noise-canceling earbuds, and most people will think Apple's AirPods or AirPods Pro. But the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Buds 2 Pro are good alternatives, and you can catch these at major discounts.
Written by Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, Contributing Writer on
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in case with water drops around them

The very cool Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung

I don't know how I ever managed without a decent pair of noise-canceling earbuds. They make hectic modern life so much more bearable. You pop them into your ears, and you can be in a world filled with music or audiobooks or podcasts... or just some well-deserved silence!

ZDNET Recommends

Think earbuds, and most people will think Apple's AirPods or AirPods Pro

But they're not for everyone.  

People who aren't in the Apple ecosystem, or those who don't want to pay the sort of money that Apple is asking for these products, still deserve decent earbuds.

Well, you might have noticed that there are a lot of sales going on, making it a great time to pick up a quality set of earbuds for a lot less than you normally pay.

Also: The best Apple Cyber Monday deals on AirPods, iPads, and more

Here are two pairs that I highly recommend checking out.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro highlights

  • Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation
  • Answer calls and switch to talking with voice detection and let in the sounds that matter with four ambient levels
  • 11-mm woofer and 6.5-mm tweeter built into every earbud
  • IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds Pro can withstand immersion up to 3 feet deep for a half hour
  • Skip songs, launch music and answer calls by tapping your buds
  • Battery life: ANC on - 5 hours for the buds, 13 hours for the case/ANC Off - 8 hours for the buds, 20 hours for the case

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro highlights

  • Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation will quiet down even the loudest outside sounds
  • Enhanced 360-degree audio creates a personalized surround-sound experience 
  • Designed to be comfortable and fit securely no matter what you're doing
  • HD Voice Technology separates your voice from surrounding noise
  • IPX7 water-resistant Galaxy Buds2 Pro are protected during immersion up to 3 feet deep for a half hour
Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

The 26 best Cyber Monday headphone deals still available
airpods-pro-2-speaker-close-up

The 26 best Cyber Monday headphone deals still available

Listen to your tunes in style with these hot AirPods deals
airpods-pro-2-speaker-close-up

Listen to your tunes in style with these hot AirPods deals

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 just got a Cyber Monday price cut you can't ignore
The AirPods Pro 2 speaker, with the lanyard insert on the right side.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 just got a Cyber Monday price cut you can't ignore