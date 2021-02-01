Akamai acquires Inverse to bolster IoT security services

Cloud services provider Akamai said Monday that it has acquired Inverse, a Montreal-based open-source consulting and integration company.

Among its portfolio of services, Akamai highlighted Inverse's technology for providing context and visibility into the IoT device landscape.

Specifically, Akamai said Inverse offers a data repository and algorithms that can identify IoT and mobile device types -- including HVAC, lighting systems, medical equipment, robotics and printers -- and provide businesses with insights into the network behaviors of those devices in order to bolster security controls.

"Gaining context and visibility into the device landscape, with what the devices are communicating and their typical behavior is critical," said Robert Blumofe, EVP of platform and GM of Akamai's enterprise division. "By combining the Inverse device fingerprint data repository with Akamai's own security data from the 1.3 billion device interactions that take place daily across the Akamai Intelligent Edge security platform, we believe we can create an industry leading solution to apply zero trust controls and enhanced security to the full landscape of devices and workforce."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Akamai is set to report its fourth quarter financial results on Feb. 9.

