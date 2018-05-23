Alcatel 3V US release: $150 gets you a 6-inch 18:9 phone with dual rear cameras

Image: TCL Communication

Back in February, Alcatel announced three updated series of smartphones with 18:9 displays for 2018 release. Yesterday, the Alcatel 3V was announced for the US market at a low $150 price.

TCL Communication has some of the most affordable Android smartphones available with specifications and performance that impresses. The Alcatel 3V looks great with minimal bezels, dual rear cameras, face unlock technology, and a large 6-inch 2K display with 18:9 ratio.

The Alcatel 3V incorporates SIMGANIC design philosopy with curved lines, 2.5D curved edge glass, and curved backs for an ergonomic fit and finish. The Alcatel 3V incorporates TCL's display technology to provide customers with an affordable modern display.

Specifications of the Alcatel 3V include:

Processor : MediaTek 8735A quad-core processor

: MediaTek 8735A quad-core processor Display : 6 inch 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution 18:9 LCD

: 6 inch 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution 18:9 LCD Operating system : Android 8.0 Oreo

: Android 8.0 Oreo RAM : 2GB

: 2GB Storage : 16GB internal with microSD expansion card slot.

: 16GB internal with microSD expansion card slot. Cameras : Rear 12 megapixel and 2 megapxiel cameras. Front 5 megapixel camera with flash

: Rear 12 megapixel and 2 megapxiel cameras. Front 5 megapixel camera with flash Battery : 3000 mAh

: 3000 mAh Dimensions: 142 x 70.1 x 8.4 mm and 155 grams

The primary rear camera is a 12 megapixel shooter with the secondary 2 megapixel camera used for depth effects. A 5 megapixel front facing camera rounds out the optical department. Alcatel provides a suite of photo editing tools, called Social Mode.

The Alcatel 3V is unlocked to GSM networks and will be available in the US in Spectrum Black for $149.99 on Amazon next week, rolling out to Best Buy and Walmart stores in the coming weeks.

An evaluation unit arrives this week so stay tuned for the full review in early June. If you have anything specific you want addressed, please leave a comment or question below.