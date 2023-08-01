Amazon Clinic expands telemedicine services nationwide

Oscar Wong via Getty Images

One of the few good things to come out of the pandemic was the normalization and popularization of telehealth and food delivery services. Like a true e-commerce behemoth, Amazon is banking on both. Today, the company announced the nationwide expansion of its Amazon Clinic to give users 24/7 access to third-party healthcare providers across 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Providing virtual urgent care for minor ailments, Amazon Clinic aims to give its customers affordable access to medical providers from the comfort of home.

Also: Google's MedPaLM emphasizes human clinicians in medical AI

The Amazon Clinic can treat patients for more than 30 common ailments, including urinary tract infections, GERD, and sinus infections. It also gives customers access to help with quitting smoking and prescription renewals for EpiPens and high blood pressure medicine, to name a few.

Also: The best blood pressure watches: Picks based on medical research

Customers who want to access a provider through the Amazon Clinic can now do so through 24/7 video visits nationwide or through text messaging with a provider, which is available in 34 states. The upfront costs range from $30-$40 for messaging and $70-$100 for video visits, although copays are FSA and HSA-eligible.

Any prescriptions for medications can be sent to a pharmacy of the customer's choosing, including Amazon Pharmacy. The service is available in the US for adults ages 18-64; currently, Amazon Clinic does not accept insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare.