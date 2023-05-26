'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Amazon has everything from A to Z, as its name and logo imply. Ahead of Memorial Day, a majority of its extensive catalog is on sale.
To save you time scrolling through Amazon this Memorial Day, I found the best deals to take advantage of, starting right now.
Equipped with Apple's latest H2 chip, its second iteration of the popular Pro model packs advanced ANC and transparency mode that perfectly filters surrounding sound and content playback. Along with the buds themselves, the case also received an upgrade, now allowing users to ping the case using iPhone's Find My feature. Usually $250, the coveted Apple accessory is now only $200. And in my opinion, they're worth every penny.
Compatible with 1st-4th gen 11-inch iPad Pro models, this keyboard case lets you seamlessly switch from tablet to full-on laptop mode. Like a traditional laptop, the magnetically detachable keyboard is backlit and has an impressive trackpad. Additionally, it makes for enhanced protection and better viewing angles.
Looking to add a quality wireless security camera to your door? The Arlo Essential Spotlight camera promises high-definition video, two-way audio, night vision, and a weather-resistant rating. Snag it right now for 48% off.
Going camping this summer? This portable and rugged power station from Anker features 256Wh capacity, is designed to power devices every day for up to 10 years, and houses plenty of outlets for your devices, AC -- and even your car. At the time of writing, it's only $187 as opposed to its usual $250 -- plus, it promises a 5-full year device warranty.
Water-rated up to 100 meters, thermal shock resistant and scratch resistant, the Garmin 010-02626-10 Instinct 2 is rugged and ready for your adventures. Speaking of adventure, this model has all-day health monitoring features, a built-in 3-axis compass, and built-in sports app for training. And $100 off this weekend, it's only $250 (the usual cost of AirPods Pro 2).
If you're sick of standing at your desk all day, this 55 x 24-inch desk is adjustable from 27.5 to 46.7 inches, letting you add some variety to your workday. The electric desk offers a 5-year warranty and promises easy set-up and support for up to 176 pounds.
If you're like me and misplace your Apple power adapter a little too much, now is the perfect time to snag a replacement -- or stock up on an extra. The 9W USB-C power adapter powers your Mac devices quickly and efficiently.
Amazon is a great place to find pretty much everything from groceries to tech and other consumer goods. A Prime or Prime student membership can further save you money on shipping costs and via exclusive member deals.
Along with housing a suite of gifts for any occasion, Amazon has its own extensive tech catalog.
Our pick for the best Kindle readers is the Kindle Paperwhite, which can house thousands of books on a 6.8-inch display and last up to ten weeks on a full charge.
When it comes to Echo speakers, we're most impressed by the Amazon Echo Studio, a high-end choice that provides high-end sound via Dolby Atmos support and a five-speaker setup.
And of course, Amazon's famous Alexa comes with tons of helpful devices.
Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. This year, it is on Monday, May 29. However, you'll find that retailers will have sales all weekend long.
Check out retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and others to find the best Memorial Day sales. Also be sure to check Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T for sales this weekend.
