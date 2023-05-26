/>
X
Business
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Business Companies Amazon

The best Amazon tech Memorial Day deals: Save $50 on the second-gen AirPods Pro

Memorial Day and Amazon, the iconic duo, are both often synonymous with savings. Check out these deals to save on Apple products, security cameras, and more.
Written by Christina Darby, Associate Editor on
Reviewed by Min Shin
The AirPods Pro 2 speaker, with the lanyard insert on the right side.
Christina Darby/ZDNET

Amazon has everything from A to Z, as its name and logo imply. Ahead of Memorial Day, a majority of its extensive catalog is on sale.  

Also: The best Memorial Day tech deals: AirPods, Dyson, LED TVs, and more 

To save you time scrolling through Amazon this Memorial Day, I found the best deals to take advantage of, starting right now. 

The best Memorial Day tech deals on Amazon 

AirPods Pro 2 in hand

Best price

Apple AirPods Pro 2 - Save $50

Equipped with Apple's latest H2 chip, its second iteration of the popular Pro model packs advanced ANC and transparency mode that perfectly filters surrounding sound and content playback. Along with the buds themselves, the case also received an upgrade, now allowing users to ping the case using iPhone's Find My feature. Usually $250, the coveted Apple accessory is now only $200. And in my opinion, they're worth every penny.

View at Amazon
Person holding up the Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard cover.

Best price

Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro keyboard case - Save $30

Compatible with 1st-4th gen 11-inch iPad Pro models, this keyboard case lets you seamlessly switch from tablet to full-on laptop mode. Like a traditional laptop, the magnetically detachable keyboard is backlit and has an impressive trackpad. Additionally, it makes for enhanced protection and better viewing angles. 

View at Amazon
arlo-security-camera

Best price

Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera - Save $62

Looking to add a quality wireless security camera to your door? The Arlo Essential Spotlight camera promises high-definition video, two-way audio, night vision, and a weather-resistant rating. Snag it right now for 48% off. 

View at Amazon
Anker 521 Portable Power Station

Best price

Anker 521 Portable Power Station - Save $63

Going camping this summer? This portable and rugged power station from Anker features 256Wh capacity, is designed to power devices every day for up to 10 years, and houses plenty of outlets for your devices, AC -- and even your car. At the time of writing, it's only $187 as opposed to its usual $250 -- plus, it promises a 5-full year device warranty. 

View at Amazon
Garmin 010-02626-10 Instinct 2

Best price

Garmin 010-02626-10 Instinct 2 - Save $100

Water-rated up to 100 meters, thermal shock resistant and scratch resistant, the Garmin 010-02626-10 Instinct 2 is rugged and ready for your adventures. Speaking of adventure, this model has all-day health monitoring features, a built-in 3-axis compass, and built-in sports app for training. And $100 off this weekend, it's only $250 (the usual cost of AirPods Pro 2). 

View at Amazon
Marsail Standing Desk

Best price

Marsail Standing Desk - Save $50

If you're sick of standing at your desk all day, this 55 x 24-inch desk is adjustable from 27.5 to 46.7 inches, letting you add some variety to your workday. The electric desk offers a 5-year warranty and promises easy set-up and support for up to 176 pounds. 

View at Amazon
Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter

Best price

Apple 96W USB-C Power Adapter - Save $12

If you're like me and misplace your Apple power adapter a little too much, now is the perfect time to snag a replacement -- or stock up on an extra. The 9W USB-C power adapter powers your Mac devices quickly and efficiently. 

View at Amazon

More Amazon deals

What are the best things to buy on Amazon?

Amazon is a great place to find pretty much everything from groceries to tech and other consumer goods. A Prime or Prime student membership can further save you money on shipping costs and via exclusive member deals. 

What is the best Amazon product?

Along with housing a suite of gifts for any occasion, Amazon has its own extensive tech catalog. 

Our pick for the best Kindle readers is the Kindle Paperwhite, which can house thousands of books on a 6.8-inch display and last up to ten weeks on a full charge. 

When it comes to Echo speakers, we're most impressed by the Amazon Echo Studio, a high-end choice that provides high-end sound via Dolby Atmos support and a five-speaker setup. 

And of course, Amazon's famous Alexa comes with tons of helpful devices

When is Memorial Day 2023?

Memorial Day always falls on the last Monday of May. This year, it is on Monday, May 29. However, you'll find that retailers will have sales all weekend long. 

Who has the best Memorial Day sales?

Check out retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and others to find the best Memorial Day sales. Also be sure to check Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T for sales this weekend. 

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

iPad with Apple Pencil

The best iPad and iPad Pro deals ahead of Memorial Day

JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker | Best Memorial Day Sales and Deals

The best Memorial Day tech deals: AirPods, Dyson, LED TVs, and more

Image of Amazon Echo Show 8 on a wooden table in front of a person cooking and folding pastry dough.

The best phone deals right now: Save on the latest iPhones and Androids