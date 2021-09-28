Amazon launches Echo Show 15, aims to be a home hub for $249.99

Amazon Echo Show 15

× echo-show-15-a.png

Amazon launched the new Echo Show 15, an Alexa-powered device that aims to be the hub of your home for $249.99.

Echo Show can be mounted on a wall and used as everything from a shared calendar to kitchen TV or a hub for the home. A new user interface revolving around widgets adds weather, to-do lists, keep an inventory of devices and monitor lamps, security cameras and other items.

Dave Limp, senior vice president of devices and services at Amazon, said the plan for Amazon was to advance ambient intelligence where AI is around all the time. "We believe in making your real world more delightful and engaging," he said. "AI is all around you and adapts to you and helps you when you need it and recedes to background when you don't."

The device can also be used as a frame. Amazon is pitching the Echo Show 15 as a device that can be put into any communal space.

