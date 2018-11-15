Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday Deals: All-time lows on smart office and smart home devices

Black Friday seems to have started earlier than ever this year, with Amazon announcing at the beginning of the month several early deals for its own Echo and Fire TV devices. Now, the online retailer is revealing a new promo scheme called "Seven Days of Black Friday Deals."

See it now: Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday Deals

These are some of Amazon's first official Black Friday deals. The promo starts Nov. 16 and will run through Black Friday on Nov. 23. It includes the hottest tech from many manufacturers and will feature more than 50 deals per day throughout the week. Expect to see sales across every category, including smart office and smart home. Free shipping is available to all shoppers, too.

Go to the official Seven Days of Black Friday deals landing page to scout the latest deals.

Best Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday Deals

Here are some of the best one-day deals we've spotted so far:

More Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday Deals

Amazon is also advertising deep discounts on various product categories. You'll have to click through, find a model or item you want, and see its specific price reduction for the week.

Alexa voice shopping deals

To complement its Seven Days of Black Friday Deals promo, Amazon is also giving Alexa customers early access to tons of deals from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21.

You just need to use your Alexa-enabled device to shop. To get started, say, "Alexa, what are my deals?" or visit Amazon.com/voiceshopping. For instance, starting Nov. 21, you can use your voice to buy the Ring Alarm Starter Kit at a $30 discount.

Either way, whether you shop online or with your voice, Amazon should be your first stop for anything smart office and smart home related. Amazon is offering great bargains on its own devices, including Echo speakers, and you can find steals on smart office lighting from Philips, smart thermostats from Hive, 4K TVs from LG and Samsung, and even HP printers.

More deep discounts from other retailers are rounded up in ZDNet's Black Friday hub here.

For more great deals on devices, gadgetry, and technology for your enterprise, business, or home office, see ZDNet's Business Bargain Hunter blog.

