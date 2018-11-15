Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday Deals: All-time lows on smart office and smart home devices

Black Friday seems to have started earlier than ever this year, with Amazon announcing at the beginning of the month several early deals for its own Echo and Fire TV devices. Now, the online retailer is revealing a new promo scheme called "Seven Days of Black Friday Deals."
These are some of Amazon's first official Black Friday deals. The promo starts Nov. 16 and will run through Black Friday on Nov. 23. It includes the hottest tech from many manufacturers and will feature more than 50 deals per day throughout the week. Expect to see sales across every category, including smart office and smart home. Free shipping is available to all shoppers, too.
Go to the official Seven Days of Black Friday deals landing page to scout the latest deals.
Best Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday Deals
Here are some of the best one-day deals we've spotted so far:
- Smart plug or bulb for just $10
- Save 50 percent on Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick together
- Echo Sub with two Echo (2nd-gen) for $250
- Echo Sub with two Echo Plus (2nd-Gen) for $330
- Echo (RED) edition for $69 ($30.99 off)
- Echo Spot for $89.99 ($40 off -- or save $100 when you buy two)
- All-New Echo Show for $179.99 ($50 off -- or save $120 when you buy two)
- Fire TV Recast 500GB for $179.99 ($50 off)
- Toshiba 32-inch 720p HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition for $129.99 ($50 off)
- Insignia 39-inch 1080p Smart TV Fire TV Edition for $189.99 ($60 off)
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV Fire TV Edition for $299.99 ($100 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 for $139.00 + Free Echo Dot ($60 off)
- HP Sprocket Portable Photo Printer for $89.99 (25 percent off)
- HP OfficeJet 5255 Wireless Printer for $49.99 (50 percent off)
- Save $100 on an Xbox One S
- Save $100 on an Xbox One X
- Purchase Nintendo Switch for $299.99 and get free Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
More Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday Deals
Amazon is also advertising deep discounts on various product categories. You'll have to click through, find a model or item you want, and see its specific price reduction for the week.
- Save over 20 percent on Samsung EVO Select 128GB micro SD card
- Save over 15 percent on select Samsung QLED 2018 TVs
- Save over 15 percent on select Samsung NU8 series 2018 TVs
- Save up to 15 percent on LG Electronics 2018 Smart 4K TVs
- Save up to 40 percent on select coffee makers
- Save up to 40 percent on office chairs from AmazonBasics, Rivet, and Stone & Beam
- Save up to 25 percent on AmazonBasics appliances and electronics
- Save up to 35 percent off select Sylvania Light Bulbs
- Save up to 40 percent on Philips Hue Smart Lighting
- Save up to 46 percent off on select TP-Link products
- Save up to 35 percent on Hive Smart Thermostat with Hub
- Save up to 80 percent on select Kindle best-selling books
Alexa voice shopping deals
To complement its Seven Days of Black Friday Deals promo, Amazon is also giving Alexa customers early access to tons of deals from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21.
You just need to use your Alexa-enabled device to shop. To get started, say, "Alexa, what are my deals?" or visit Amazon.com/voiceshopping. For instance, starting Nov. 21, you can use your voice to buy the Ring Alarm Starter Kit at a $30 discount.
Either way, whether you shop online or with your voice, Amazon should be your first stop for anything smart office and smart home related. Amazon is offering great bargains on its own devices, including Echo speakers, and you can find steals on smart office lighting from Philips, smart thermostats from Hive, 4K TVs from LG and Samsung, and even HP printers.
