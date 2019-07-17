Amazon touts record Prime Day 2019 sales, device sales

Amazon said its Prime Day 2019 sale moved more than 175 million items and surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday combine.
Prime Day 2019 ran for 48 hours.
Amazon doesn't provide figures, but data from Adobe indicated that the company had a big first 24 hours of the Prime Day sale. Amazon uses the Prime Day sale to add Prime subscribers and play into an overall recurring revenue strategy.
- Prime Day lifts sales for Amazon's large retail rivals
- Welcome to Amazon Prime Day 2019: Here's the strategy behind the e-commerce madness
Like previous Prime Days, Amazon said its own devices sold well. Top selling devices included Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Fire TV Stick 4K. In addition, more than $2 billion of products were bought from small and medium-sized businesses on the Amazon network.
Here are a few data points from Amazon that will be examined by analysts to estimate revenue.
- 18 countries participated in Prime Day.
- Amazon added more new Prime members on July 15 than on any previous day. July 16 added almost as many new subscribers.
- Top selling deals included iRobot's Roomba 690, MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener and Amazon Smart Plug.
- Customers were buying twice as many Ring and Blink devices from a year ago.
- A record number of Prime members shopped during the sale.
Join Discussion