Amazon touts record Prime Day 2019 sales, device sales

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The business strategy behind the sale ZDNet's Larry Dignan explains that, yes, Amazon Prime Day is a big shopping bonanza for 48 hours, but there are some business perks that come with launching one of the e-commerce giant's biggest events. Read more: https://zd.net/2XFm1G0

Amazon said its Prime Day 2019 sale moved more than 175 million items and surpassed Black Friday and Cyber Monday combine.

Prime Day 2019 ran for 48 hours.

Amazon doesn't provide figures, but data from Adobe indicated that the company had a big first 24 hours of the Prime Day sale. Amazon uses the Prime Day sale to add Prime subscribers and play into an overall recurring revenue strategy.

Like previous Prime Days, Amazon said its own devices sold well. Top selling devices included Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Fire TV Stick 4K. In addition, more than $2 billion of products were bought from small and medium-sized businesses on the Amazon network.

Here are a few data points from Amazon that will be examined by analysts to estimate revenue.