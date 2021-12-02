Amazon unveils AWS Cloud WAN for geographically dispersed networks

Amazon Web Services on Thursday launched a preview of AWS Cloud WAN, a service to build, manage and monitor global private wide area networks using AWS. The service is for organizations that need to manage globally dispersed networks.

"Imagine you're a large global company with dozens of manufacturing sites round the world... offices -- you need to connect them all to AWS," Amazon CTO Werner Vogels said during his re:Invent keynote address.

Cloud WAN provides a central dashboard where customers can define network policies for a global network spanning multiple locations and networks. Customers can specify whether their Amazon Virtual Private Clouds (VPCs) and on-premise locations should connect through AWS VPN or third-party software-defined WAN (SD-WAN) products.

Cloud WAN "actually builds it for you in minutes using the big AWS backbone for you, to give you a highly reliable, highly available software-defined, wide area network running over AWS infrastructure," Vogels said.

Customers also segment pieces of their SDN -- creating one network, for instance, for manufacturing sites and one for offices. These segments would not be able to communicate with each other unless explicitly allowed.

The service includes a dashboard for monitoring network health, security and performance.