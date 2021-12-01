Amazon Web Services, CrowdStrike and Presidio partner for ransomware mitigation kit

Cybersecurity companies Presidio and Crowdstrike are partnering with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for a new Ransomware Mitigation Kit designed to provide organizations with tools to deal with attacks before and after they occur.

The kit combines the security capabilities of Presidio, CrowdStrike, and AWS' company CloudEndure, addressing the five pillars of the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

Sandy Carter, a vice president at AWS, said there is no one silver bullet when it comes to mitigating ransomware attacks and other cyber incidents but explained that protection "requires a layered approach and a team that is on top of emerging threats and capable of maximizing the benefits of industry-leading security technology such as the combination of Presidio, CrowdStrike and AWS."

The companies said the kit will provide "end-to-end white glove service to identify and protect against cyber threats, detect, and respond to risks as they occur and recover all critical data and applications prior to the breach."

Leveraging technology from CrowdStrike and CloudEndure, the kit offers enterprises visibility and breach protection across a range of digital assets, a beefed-up cloud security foundation, detection and attack prevention capabilities as well as response and attack mitigation tools.

The kit also has backup recovery features that help organizations restore lost or compromised data.

"The ability for an organization to identify and respond to cybersecurity incidents could mean the difference between a minor disruption and a potential catastrophic event. Tens of thousands of cybersecurity events occur on a daily basis that have the potential to cripple an organization for weeks or months at a time," said David Trader, field CISO at Presidio.

"It's not a matter of if your organization will experience a crippling cyber event, it's a matter of when. Preparation is critical."