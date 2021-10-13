AMD expands graphics card lineup with new Radeon RX 6600

New graphics cards from AMD today in the form of the Radeon RX 6600 line. These cards have been engineered to deliver the best possible 1080p gaming experience.

The Radeon RX 6600 feature:

RDNA 2 gaming architecture (as found in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S and X consoles)

32MB of Infinity Cache

8GB of GDDR6 memory

28 compute units and ray accelerators

Clock speeds up to 2044 MHz

The AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series cards (along with the Radeon RX 5000 Series) support Smart Access Memory (SAM), a technology that allows AMD Ryzen 5000 or select Ryzen 3000 Series desktop CPUs to access the entire high-speed GDDR6 GPU memory space when installed on an AMD 500-series motherboard.

Also supported is AMD FidelityFX, which delivers 2X faster performance in "Performance Mode" compared to native 1080p with select titles.

And, of course, the cards fully support new Windows 11 performance optimizations and features, including DirectX12 Ultimate, Auto HDR, and Microsoft DirectStorage.

Radeon RX 6600 cards are available immediately from manufacturers such as ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, XFX and Yeston, with prices starting at $329. The cards will also be available in high-performance pre-built systems from OEMs and system integrators.