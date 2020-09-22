AMD unveils high-performance Athlon and Ryzen 3000 C-series chips for Chromebooks

AMD's A-series APUs have been a great platform to build entry-level Chromebooks around. But now the chip maker is eyeing the high-performance market.

Chromebooks and high-performance aren't two things you'd expect to go together, but AMD hopes that by adding Athlon and Ryzen 3000 C-series processors to the lineup, AMD wants to move Chromebooks out of the realm of everyday tasks such as web browsing and casual gaming, and offer silicon capable of handling heavy multitasking and smooth gaming.

The bottom line of what's driving this release is the changing Chromebook landscape. It used to be that Chromebooks were seen as a cheap, low-end laptop. But nowadays they are becoming a go-to device not just for consumers, but in education where they offer a safe, managed learning environment, and enterprise markets where there's a lot of remote and cloud working going on.

To cater for this, AMD is unveiling Athlon and Ryzen 3000 C-series processors.

First, let's look at the Ryzen 3000 C-series.

There are three chips in this lineup.

Name Cores/Threads Freq Cache Graphics TDP Process Architecture Ryzen 7 3700C 4/8 Up to 4.0/2.3GHz 6MB 10 Radeon Cores @ 1400MHz 15W 12nm Zen+ Ryzen 5 3500C 4/8 Up to 3.7/2.1GHz 6MB 8 Radeon Cores @ 1200MHz 15W 12nm Zen+ Ryzen 3 3250C 2/4 Up to 3.5/2.6GHz 5MB 3 Radeon Cores @ 1200MHz 15W 14nm Zen

On a performance front, AMD's internal testing shows these chips offering up to 178 percent lead over the A6-9220C APU on graphics, performance, and photo editing.

Then there's the Athlon 3000 C-series processors. These are a little more modest than the Ryzen chips, these are aimed at more mainstream, everyday Chromebooks.

What more interesting than the new hardware is seeing AMD go after another market, and go after it aggressively in a way that we've seen the company go after the desktop, mobile, and server markets. It's been clear from AMD's movements over the past few years with Ryzen, Threadripper, EPYC, and Radeon in particular that the company has no intention of leaving a unchallenged space for Intel to get a foothold in.

And it's a move that's paying off on both desktop and the server platforms.

While COVID-29 has been bad for most things (to put in mildly), in terms of pushing forward working from home, it's been a major catalyst for change, and Chromebooks too have benefitted from that change.

And it seems that AMD is positioning itself to benefit from that.