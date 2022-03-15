Best Chromebook 2022: Top Chrome OS laptops

Not everyone needs a MacBook or a Windows 10 laptop. In fact, most people -- including many students -- can be perfectly happy and super productive (maybe even more productive!) with a Chromebook.

Chromebook laptops feature low prices and long battery life. Yes, there are more expensive models, like Google's Pixelbook line, but there are plenty of others for less than $400, and they're good enough to use at work or school or for regular everyday tasks at home. Here are some of the best Chromebooks available to buy in 2022 at all price points.

Google Pixelbook Go The best Chromebook money can buy Tech specs: 13.3-inch LCD touchscreen display

Intel processor

Full HD 1920x1080 (166ppi)

Duo cam

12-hour battery life The Google Pixelbook Go is a beautiful hardware package, from the gorgeous 13.3-inch touchscreen display and accurate keyboard to the 12-hour battery life. Prices range from $635 for the base model (with Intel Core m3, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage) to a robust $1,399 model (with Intel Core i7, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage). The high-end monster is perfect for those who want to run Windows on their Chromebook. Having had a chance to use both the budget version and the high-end monster, I can say right now that you won't be disappointed no matter what you buy. Pros: Good battery

Affordable configurations

Windows-capable Cons: Limited USB-C inputs

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4K display and the power of a pen Tech specs: Intel Core i5 processor

13.3-inch 3840 x 2160 pixels UHD AMOLED display

8GB DDR4 SDRAM

256GB storage

Galaxy Chromebook pen Samsung makes good hardware, and the Galaxy Chromebook is a testament to this. On the surface, it looks like a normal Chromebook, but it features a superb, beautiful-on-the-eye 4K 13.3-inch 3840 x 2160 UHD AMOLED display. Also, for those who like a bit more precision from their input devices, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook comes with a Galaxy Chromebook pen. Perfect for unleashing creativity. Pros: 4K touchscreen

Stylus included

Decent storage Cons: Not user upgradeable

No Wi-Fi 6

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 2 in 1 Solid performer Tech specs: Intel Core m3-8100Y Processor

14-inch Touchscreen Full HD 1920x1080 4-way NanoEdge display

8GB LPDDR3 RAM



64GB eMMC storage

2x USB Type-C (Gen 1) and 1x Type-A (Gen 1) ports



Up to 10 hours of battery life The ASUS Chromebook Flip C432 is a 2-in-1 with a twist. It packs a 14-inch display that is attached to the body of the device using a durable 360-degree hinge that can be used to flip the touchscreen display to tent, stand, and tablet mode. The robust construction, along with the responsive backlit keyboard, and plenty of ports for expansion, this Chromebook oozes quality, and it is yet available at an affordable price. Pros: Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint reader

Decent battery Cons: Not user upgradeable

Dell Chromebook 3100 Education Rugged enough for students or outdoor engineers Tech specs: 11.6-inch HD 1366 x 768 display

Intel Celeron N4020 processor

4GB RAM

16GB eMMC storage

Tested to MIL-STD ruggedized standards This is a Chromebook designed to last. It's been rigorously tested to the MIL-STD standards, and it can survive 5,000 free-fall drops and 30-inch micro drops onto steel, while rubberized edges minimize impacts from drops and bumps. It also features a spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard that withstands up to 12 ounces of liquid. Pros: Spill-resistant

Exceptionally durable Cons: Very little on-board storage

Only one USB-C input

Lenovo Chromebook Duet Superb value Tech specs: 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 FHD IPS touchscreen display

MediaTek Helio P60T Processor with ARM G72 MP3 graphics

4GB RAM

64GB eMMC storage

8MP rear camera and 2-megapixel front camera

Up to 10-hour battery life

Optional pen Can't choose between a tablet or a laptop? The Duet gives you the best of both worlds, thanks to the detachable keyboard. There's even an optional pen for those who like that input tool. A solid all-rounder and a nice contender to the iPad, for a fraction of the price. Pros: Good battery

Decent display

G Suite included Cons: No Wi-Fi 6

Not user upgradeable

Stylus sold separately

How did we choose these Chromebooks? I've had the opportunity to test each and every device listed here, and have the ability to use the keyboard, look at the display, and confirm the battery life claims. This test time also gives me the opportunity to test how well the Chromebook can run Google Chrome and other applications.

Which Chromebook is right for you? One of the toughest questions someone can ask! It really depends on what you're after. If you're making a price-conscious purchase, then it's hard to beat the Dell Chromebook 3100 -- a cheap yet robust Chromebook that can take a beating. If performance is key, then I'd definitely look for a Chromebook that's powered by an i7 processor -- such as the Chromebook Spin 713 -- but you might want to ask yourself if you're not better suited buying a Windows laptop (or even a MacBook). If having the flexibility of a device that can transform from a laptop to a tablet is important, then the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 2 in 1 is hard to beat.



Can you run Windows on a Chromebook? Yes, but there are a lot of buts, and it's not something the average user will be able to do. It's easier to run Windows apps on a Chromebook.

Do Chromebooks work offline? There are now plenty of what Google calls "offline-ready apps" that can work when the Chromebook is not connected to the internet. That said, the best experience always comes from having the Chromebook connected to the internet.

Can you open Microsoft Office documents on a Chromebook? Yes, you can open, edit, download, and convert many Microsoft Office files on a Chromebook, including Word, PowerPoint, and Excel files.

