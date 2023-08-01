'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
AnkerMake's new M5C 3D printer ditches the traditional touchscreen menu for something more obvious
Today sees AnkerMake take another step forward in simplifying the 3D printing process with the release of the AnkerMake M5C.
How is Anker's 3D printing brand making this possible? The answer is by removing the touchscreen that you find on most 3D printers and shifting everything over to an app.
Also: Everything you need to know about 3D printing and its impact on your business
Now, rather than having to tap away through endless menus on a touchscreen -- that is somehow always at the wrong angle, no matter what you want to do -- you can instead control all the processes through an app. Whether it's printing, re-printing, leveling, homing, pausing, or stopping the printer, all the elements related to a job can be completed effortlessly with a tap.
ZDNET RECOMMENDS
AnkerMake M5C
The AnkerMake M5C is a 3D printer designed to be easily customized so that functions can be performed with a one click.
With the AnkerMake app, users have the freedom to customize single-click, double-click, and long-press actions for a personalized printing experience.
The touchscreen has been replaced with the most simple of user interface devices -- a button. Yes, a simple play/pause button.
The M5C features a one-piece design that allows for quick and easy installation, and a 49-point, automatic bed-leveling calibration process that helps get the printer up and running as fast as possible.
The PEI magnetic plate provides a flexible and stable print surface that offers good adhesion and easy removal of 3D-printed materials.
The M5C also includes AnkerMake's PowerBoost 2.0 technology for enhanced motion control and rapid printing speeds of up to 500 mm/s, with acceleration of up to 5000 mm/s². The aluminum alloy base provides stability and reduces machine jitter, which allows for 0.1 mm printing precision, even at high speeds.
"AnkerMake is dedicated to empowering artists, inventors, hobbyists, and DIY enthusiasts with a practical and seamless tool to breathe life into their brilliant ideas and make it real," said Frank Zhu, general manager of AnkerMake.
Also: How to get into 3D printing without breaking (too many) things
"With a focus on user-friendliness, the AnkerMake M5C combines exceptional printing speed with outstanding print quality for simple accessibility at all levels of skill and experience."
The AnkerMake M5C is available for purchase starting today, August 1, for $399 in the U.S., and is available for pre-order starting today in the U.K. for £399, and for €449 in Europe.
AnkerMake M5C tech specs
Size:
466×374×480 mm³ (Without filament holder)
Weight:
11 kg/24.2lbs
Max print size:
220×220×250 mm³
Print speed:
500 mm/s (max acceleration of 5000 mm/s²)
Print modes:
Precision, standard, fast
Hotend:
All metal
Nozzle:
Brass, 0.4 mm (Compatible with 0.2/0.6/0.8 mm)
Max hotend temp:
300°C/572°F
Auto-leveling:
7×7 point
Filament diameter:
1.75 mm
Plate:
Magnetic, PEI coated
Max plate temp:
100°C/212°F
Filament type support:
PET/PET-G, PLA, ABS, TPU, PA, PLA-CF, PETG-CF, PA-CF
Power:
100-240V AC, 50-60Hz
Power consumption:
350W, 110V/220V
Connectivity:
WiFi, Bluetooth, USB-C
Storage:
8 GB EMMC, USB Drive
CPU:
XBurst (1.2GHz)
Slicer compatibility:
AnkerMake Slicer, Prusa, Cura