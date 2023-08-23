'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Anker's new Soundcore Space One headphones offer better ANC, battery life for less
The latest model in Anker's Space headphones lineup -- the Soundcore Space One -- is a pair of affordable over-ear headphones offering improved active noise cancellation (ANC), some subtly tweaked design features, and long-lasting battery life.
Compared to last year's Soundcore Space Q45 headphones, the Space One delivers upgraded features with a smaller price tag, according to Anker. Regarding sound, the Space One headphones offer LDAC and Hi-Res audio in wired and wireless modes. Anker says the Space One headphones' upgraded noise-canceling system improves both the listening and talking experience.
By reducing external mid- and high-frequency noise, users should see enhanced call and audio quality. Improved technology in the Space One headphones can identify sounds to reduce disturbances. Additionally, Anker says the Space One can detect and reduce extraneous sounds within the earcups.
For a $100 pair of headphones, the Space One's battery is said to deliver 40 hours of listening time with ANC on and 55 hours with ANC off. Users can expect to receive five hours of non-ANC listening time after charging the headphones for just five minutes.
Slight design changes in the Space One headphones can be found on the earcups and adjustable headband. The attachment that connects the earcups to the Space One headband is slightly thicker than the Space Q45, offering a more futuristic and modern design on par with current industry trends.
In traditional Soundcore fashion, the Space One is available in three colors: Jet Black, Latte Cream, and Sky Blue.
The Space One headphones will be available to ship in the US and Canada starting August 28 for $99 US and $129 CAD. On August 31, the Space One will be available to ship for £89.99 in the UK and for €99.99 in Germany and Europe.
Consumers can buy the Space One on Soundcore's website, as well as from Amazon and other licensed retailers.