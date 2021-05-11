Appian launches AI tools in its low-code automation platform

Appian launched enhanced artificial intelligence powered document processing and developer collaboration tools in the latest version of its Appian Low-code Automation Platform.

The latest release, generally available in June, lands as software vendors and buyers are looking to low-code and no-code tools to expand the reach of data workflows. Appian, which launched the new release at its Appian World conference, focuses on orchestrating work, systems, data, bots and AI in one workflow.

Appian initially was a business process management company but has evolved to focus on low-code software development. It gained momentum during the COVID-19 pandemic as companies sped up development for digital transformation efforts.

CEO Matt Calkins said on the company's first quarter earnings call:

Low code is here to stay. Businesses are now expected to be able to implement change by their management, by their investors, by their customers. So, agility is a central reason for the sustained usage of low code. It is not the only reason, though. Mobility is now a necessary part of every application, and that will drive more development to low-code platforms. Also, technical debt rises in times of change, and that, too, will boost low code.

Appian, which promises a customer's first project can go live in 8 weeks with a flat services fee, launched the following features to the platform.

Low-code data integration. Appian is aiming to make data integration as low come as building an app. Low-code Data allows data to be sourced anywhere without migration with visualization, relationship modeling and optimization without code or database programming.

Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) to process unstructured data at scale. IDP has optical character recognition natively with pre-trained AI models.

Low-code Robotics Process Automation to manage and monitor Appian bots as well as those from third party. Tasks can be automated with low-code RPA with new libraries available in the Appian AppMarket.

Low-code Apps with visual development tools. Developers can collaborate on apps with design guidance to improve productivity.

Low-code DevSecOps via simplified movement of software packages between development, test and production environments.

Here's a screenshot of the revamped platform.

Appian

Appian reported first quarter earnings May 6 with revenue of $88.9 million, up 13% from a year ago. The company lost $13.6 million, or 19 cents a share. The non-GAAP loss for the first quarter was 6 cents a share.

The company projected 2021 revenue of $353 million to $355 million, or growth of 16% to 17%, and a non-GAAP loss of 68 cents a share to 65 cents a share.